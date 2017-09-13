Mother Lily’s thanksgiving party

  September 13, 2017
    • Mother Lily Monteverde is the only local producer now who gives a thanksgiving party to the press for the box office victory of her movies. Regal’s latest movie, “Woke Up Like This,” raked in a lot of money so she gave a party at District 8 Bar in Greenhills, attended by stars Vhong Navarro, Cora Waddell, Yana Asistio, Raikko Mateo and director Joel Ferrer.

    “Thank you sa inyong lahat, bawing-bawi na kami,” she says. “I’m super rich again. Ha ha ha! Hindi ako nakakalimot magpasalamat sa press kasi sila lang naman talaga ang malaki ang tulong sa’kin dahil wala namang TV ads ang Regal. Hanggang ngayon, extended pa ang ‘Woke Up Like This’ sa maraming theaters, kaya watch na kayo. So now, it’s time to produce more movies dahil maraming pelikulang Tagalog ang kumikita these days.”

    After this, Regal’s next release is a youth-oriented horror flick, “Debutantes,” produced by IdeaFirst Company for Regal and directed by Prime Cruz of “Manananggal sa Unit 23B” and starring several young actresses including Sue Ramirez, Michelle Vito, Chanel Morales, Cora Wadell and Miles Ocampo.

    Vhong wants to thank all the moviegoers who flocked to his new movie, “Woke Up Like This.” “Salamat din sa lahat ng co-stars kong tumulong sa’kin sa ‘Woke Up Like This,’ sina Billy Crawford and Vice Ganda na may cameo at prinomote pa ang movie on TV.”

