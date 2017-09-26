Mother! (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 26, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 37

    • There will be blood. Prepare for the onslaught of hell in Mother!  Bring out the smelling salts for this macabre tale of horror from Paramount Pictures now drawing first blood at select Cineplex Theatres around B.C.  By all accounts lock up your first born.

    Moves are traumatic experiences for most. Few could imagine the danger to befall a married  couple when they relocate to an idyllic spot seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Aah, but looks and location can be deceiving.

    There’s nothing like a new home to make couples closer. Just known as mother and him main characters Jennifer Hudson and Javier Bardem seem content managing the problems of a new house. Here their new dream home is an old house in desperate need of repair. So early on This place seems more like a haunted house as the lady seems to be constantly on edge while her poet husband has a severe case of writer’s bloc.

    When one day a stranger or two comes a calling their lives become a living hell. Exquisite casting sees Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer shine as a bewitching pair whose hots for each per spell big time trouble to their loving (?) hosts. Let the gore fest begin.

    Complex director Darren  Aronfsky again shows he knows hot to hit all the right emotional buttons as this eerie atmosphere paves the way to a religious assault on the senses. Not for the faint of heart Mother! Is one terrifying experience sure to leave you shaken to the core.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    American Assassin (PG)

    Next Story

    Matteo addresses doubters of his love for Sarah

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 September 2017
      59 mins ago No comment

      ‘Binibini’ Elizabeth Dorado Clenci is ‘peace ambassador’

      Last August 24, Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser for the Peace Process, designated reigning Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Elizabeth Dorado Clenci as “National Peace Ambassador.” Clenci, who is set to compete for the 5th Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam on October 25, took to social media to express her elation ...

    • 26 September 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Matteo addresses doubters of his love for Sarah

      Matteo says his relationship with Sarah is not showbiz: ‘We’re never a love team.’   Almost four years of being together and Matteo Guidicelli is certain that he and Sarah Geronimo have as a couple is not something showbiz. “I just wanna clarify, we’re never a love team,” started ...

    • 26 September 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Mother! (PG)

      There will be blood. Prepare for the onslaught of hell in Mother!  Bring out the smelling salts for this macabre tale of horror from Paramount Pictures now drawing first blood at select Cineplex Theatres around B.C.  By all accounts lock up your first born. Moves are traumatic experiences for ...

    • 26 September 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      American Assassin (PG)

      Lone Wolf! Love is supposed to last. When a newly married couple fall prey to bad people things spiral out of control. Sweet revenge is the theme that drives the emotions in American Assassin. Perfect for the times is this rah rah expression from EOne Entertainment  now making waves ...

    • 26 September 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is Still Vital Today

      Is Original Pilipino Music (OPM) still vital in 2017? It’s been almost 40 years since the golden age of Pinoy music peaked in the late 1970s and times have changed in the local music scene. So get ready as we rewind the soundtrack of our lives and reminisce with ...

    %d bloggers like this: