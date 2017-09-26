Mother! (PG)

There will be blood. Prepare for the onslaught of hell in Mother! Bring out the smelling salts for this macabre tale of horror from Paramount Pictures now drawing first blood at select Cineplex Theatres around B.C. By all accounts lock up your first born.

Moves are traumatic experiences for most. Few could imagine the danger to befall a married couple when they relocate to an idyllic spot seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Aah, but looks and location can be deceiving.

There’s nothing like a new home to make couples closer. Just known as mother and him main characters Jennifer Hudson and Javier Bardem seem content managing the problems of a new house. Here their new dream home is an old house in desperate need of repair. So early on This place seems more like a haunted house as the lady seems to be constantly on edge while her poet husband has a severe case of writer’s bloc.

When one day a stranger or two comes a calling their lives become a living hell. Exquisite casting sees Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer shine as a bewitching pair whose hots for each per spell big time trouble to their loving (?) hosts. Let the gore fest begin.

Complex director Darren Aronfsky again shows he knows hot to hit all the right emotional buttons as this eerie atmosphere paves the way to a religious assault on the senses. Not for the faint of heart Mother! Is one terrifying experience sure to leave you shaken to the core.

By Alan Samuel

