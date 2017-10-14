The Mountain Between Us (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 14, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 45

    • Cast Off!

    Brought together by fate, united by an instinct to survive The Mountain Between us shows just how far people will go to survive. Intended for a mature audience this 20th Century Fox grand scale drama explores both the pain and suffering two who were left for dead people to endure. Check out this intimate portrait of two people in need currently haunting audiences at select Cineplex theatres across B.C.

    Haste makes waste. Remember that age old saying? Well sometimes it pays to take heed as two travellers learn the hard way when they are snowed in at an airport. Busy people make decisions sometimes in the spur of the moment. Outside pressures and an urge to return home in a hurry see two unlikely unlucky souls decide to brave the elements and head out on their own.

    Oscar winner Kate Winslet (Titanic) by now is used to wreckage. Substitute an airplane for a boat and handsome Idris Elba (Luther) for Leonardo DiCaprio and the dye is cast for a tale of struggle and survival among some very snowy mountainous terrain. Mother Nature can be majestic as well as death defying. Left to their own devices and cut off from the rest of the world The Mountain Between Us paints an intense emotional story of how people cope with tragedy and he darkest secrets they try to keep safe and hidden.

    Startling imagery of the rugged British Columbia wilderness perfectly encompasses the sense of longing and hope embodied in these two spirited individuals.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    Hazing suspect with mom come home US

    Next Story

    Rebel in the Rye (PG )

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Rebel in the Rye (PG )

      Catch 22! Sooner or later we all go to school. And love is gonna get ya – to coin a line from a classic 70s Rock tune. Love and school combine as Mongrel Media delivers the goods with Rebel in the Rye. Yes, countless films with school or literature ...

    • 14 October 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      The Mountain Between Us (PG)

      Cast Off! Brought together by fate, united by an instinct to survive The Mountain Between us shows just how far people will go to survive. Intended for a mature audience this 20th Century Fox grand scale drama explores both the pain and suffering two who were left for dead ...

    • 14 October 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Hazing suspect with mom come home US

      ONE of the suspects in the hazing death of UST law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo returned to the Philippines on Tuesday after weeks of staying in the United States and following a police search for him. Aegis Juris member Ralph Trangia arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around ...

    • 14 October 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Washington SyCip, bookkeeper, leader

      Washington SyCip always described himself as just a bookkeeper. But when he died, he was larger than life, hailed as a legendary leader, business icon, statesman, pillar, and one of the old guards of the country’s economic development. Indeed, he might as well be the business community’s version of ...

    • 13 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      PAL pays P6-b navigation fee

      Philippine Airlines said the Department of Transportation accepted its offer to pay in full P6 billion in unpaid navigation fees to the government.  “After several months of validation and reconciliation of accounts, the DOTr and PAL are pleased to announce that they have reached a resolution on the CAAP ...

    %d bloggers like this: