MP FIN DONNELLY TO RETIRE FROM POLITICS

  • December 15, 2018
    • Fin Donnelly, MP for Port Moody – Coquitlam, made the following statement:

    “After much thought and careful consideration, today I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election in 2019.

    Next year will mark my 17th year in politics. I served 7 years on Coquitlam City Council and 2019 will be my 10th year as a Member of Parliament. It’s time for me to step aside and spend some quality time with my family. No one can do this job without the love and support of their family and friends, and for me, that love and support has always come from my wife, Lynda. So now, it’s time for us.

    My time as a Member of Parliament has been remarkable. I have met so many amazing people and I’ve had many proud moments – the unanimous passing of my motion calling on the government to recognize their sacred obligation to Canada’s veterans; my campaign, with the late Rob Stewart, to ban the horrific practice of Shark Finning; my private members bill to help #SaveWildSalmon that was endorsed by Captain Kirk, and brought much-needed attention to the plight of Pacific wild salmon and to transition harmful open-net salmon farms off the wild salmon migration route.

    Too often Canadians think there is little an opposition Member of Parliament can do, but it is important for Canadians to know that real results can be achieved. Our work as progressives is not yet done. I have every confidence in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and my local NDP community to carry that vision forward, and I look forward to the opportunities the future holds.

    To everyone in Port Moody, Coquitlam, Anmore and Belcarra, I want to say thank you. Thank you for putting your faith in me, for supporting me, and for allowing me to serve you. I will continue to proudly serve you until the next election after which I am confident that you will continue to be represented by a strong New Democrat MP.

      MP FIN DONNELLY TO RETIRE FROM POLITICS

