Murder on the Orient Express (PG)

  • November 17, 2017
    Talent abounds on a perilous journey in 20th Century Fox’s dynamic Murder on the Orient Express. Based on the classic Agatha Christie adventure be prepared to be swept away. Hop aboard this charmer at Cineplex Odeon Theatres around B.C.

    Man of all seasons multi-talented Kenneth Branagh reigns supreme as both writer and director of this classy caper. Cast as master detective Hercule Poirot our no-nonsense inspector makes mincemeat of the likes of Colombo or Inspector Clouseau. Once aboard the fabled Orient Express the man simply wants a relaxing vacation. Fat chance.

    Perhaps inspired a bit by the popular Sean Connery entry from the 1970s now a new cast faces off when one of the passengers meets a rather untimely death. Watch with awe as our Belgian crime fighter tries to figure out just who is guilty in this convoluted highly engaging trip.

    Awesome scenery from mysterious Istanbul through snowy Europe makes this ride bumpy but fully engaging. Among the jaw-dropping cast are Johnny Depp, Dame Judy Dench and Willem Defoe who all share in scores of secrets shrouded in danger and deceit.

    Keep them guessing is a hallmark of a good mystery and Murder on the Orient Express proves to be a wonderful travelogue laced with murder among the jet (make that train) set.

      Murder on the Orient Express (PG)

