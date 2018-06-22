Review:

Paolo Ballesteros Proves Versatility in Funny & Heartwarming Movie

This year’s Regal Films new move is “My 2 Mommies”. Directed by Eric Quizon, it stars Paolo Ballesteros, Solenn Heussaff with the special participation from the Diamond Star Ms. Maricel Soriano, together with Joem Bascon, Dianne Medina, Mich Liggayu and Marcus Cabais. It opened in cinemas nationwide last May 9, 2018 in time for Mothers Day.

The film follows Manu (played by Paolo Ballesteros) a gay man who lives a successful life with his partner/ fiancee Ronnie (Joem Bascon). But his life takes a pivotal turn after Monique, a woman from his past (Solenn Heussaff) returns and he finds out that he has a 7-year-old son (Marcus Cabais). The film tackles an extraordinary tale of your not-so-typical family set-up as both Paolo and Solenn tries to become a mother to the kid along the way.

The film gives a lot of attention to building Manu’s world during it’s first few moments. It gives us a peek into his life as a gay man. We get to see his life as a partner to his fiancee and as a career-driven man. Then, we get to see the other side of his life as he is still trying to cover up the fact that he’s gay from his strict Aunt (played by Maricel Soriano) who still believes that he’s straight and is still praying that he will someday have his own family, particularly a child. Everything turns chaotic when Monique shows up to introduce him to his son. From here, we get to watch as Manu tries to become a good influence on his son by pretending to be a straight man. This is where most of the humor comes from as Manu tries to hide the reality of his world to his son, even as far as pretending that he and his fiancee Ronnie are nothing but best friends living under the same roof whenever his son is spending time with them. At first, he seems to be reluctant to accept the role of being a “mother” to his estranged son. But soon along the way, he starts to learn and appreciate how beautiful it is to become a mother.

The good thing about “My 2 Mommies” is that it never portrays Manu and other gay characters as the film’s barrel of laughs. The story, penned by Joey Javier Reyes, is sensible enough not to make them objects of ridicule. Instead, the film takes its humor from the challenge that Manu is facing as he tries his best to hide his real identity from his son. Director Eric Quizon brings the script to life with such sassiness that there weren’t any dull moments. Also, they managed to portray the LGBT community in a different light and not just a bunch of caricature characters.

So far, this is Paolo Ballesteros’ best role to date since his 2016 stint as Trisha in the critically-acclaimed “Die Beautiful”. He is the perfect fit for the role, and he manages to carry the weight of the entire film from start to finish. Solenn Heussaff’s character is a direct opposite of Paolo’s: while Manu spoils the child with gifts and treats, Monique, together with her husband (Billy Ray Gallion) tries to discipline him. Solenn manages to make her character believable enough and not too over the top, keeping them grounded in reality. Child actor Marcus Cabais is a big revelation in the film. His acting was on point from start to finish. He was able to keep up with the grown-up actors he’s working with and looks very comfortable in the role. Joem Bascon was quite fun to watch because he was very convincing as Paolo’s lover here. Of course, Ms. Maricel Soriano deserves some applause for her wacky portrayal of Paolo’s aunt. She was the cherry on top of this film and she adds more reason for moviegoers to see the movie in cinemas.

Regal Film’s “My 2 Mommies” is one movie full of hearts and laughs. It’s an enjoyable family comedy that everyone will surely appreciate for its heartwarming story and effective humor. All in all, “My 2 Mommies” is undeniably a winner. See poster on pages 14-15.

J. Laniba, Lionheart

