Nadine, dad post loving, inspiring messages after death of kin

Nadine Lustre’s father Ulysses took to Facebook to share his thoughts on depression after the sudden demise of his son Isaiah, who would have turned 17 last Friday, October 13.

He wrote, “The loss of a father or a mother is painful, the loss of a son is unbearable. The demons of depression is devouring our youth. I call out to all sons and daughters to please stop hurting yourselves. Your depression is incomparable to us parents when you do.

Life is beautiful. Please bear that in mind. Happy Birthday, Ice. We love you so much [sic].”

In another post, he posted his realizations after reading the writings of his late son.

“You got me there, Ice, so much lessons learned. Even I am not free from depression, thru your writings I’m now more bolder to face it head on. I am proud of you Ice. This tragedy will not end unnoticed. A battlecry for fighting depression will be shouted. And there will be awareness [sic],” he stated.

Recently, Nadine posted a message on social media about depression.

“If you ever hit rock bottom, don’t be ashamed of opening up to your loved ones. If anyone understands and cares about what you’re going through, it’s them.

You are who/what you say you are. If you think you’re weak, you will be weak. If you tell yourself you are not worthy, you will be unworthy. But, if you say you’re strong, you will be strong and If you tell yourself you can do it, you can do anything,” Nadine wrote on her Instagram account. She also confessed that she has been suffering from the medical condition.

According to a police report published on Journal.com.ph, Isaiah was found injured by his siblings Ezekiel and Naomie after hearing gunshots inside his room. He was taken to the Pacific Global Medical Center but was not able to survive his injuries.

