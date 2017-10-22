Nadine, dad post loving, inspiring messages after death of kin

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 22, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 32

    • Nadine Lustre’s father Ulysses took to Facebook to share his thoughts on depression after the sudden demise of his son Isaiah, who would have turned 17 last Friday, October 13.

    He wrote, “The loss of a father or a mother is painful, the loss of a son is unbearable. The demons of depression is devouring our youth. I call out to all sons and daughters to please stop hurting yourselves. Your depression is incomparable to us parents when you do.

    Life is beautiful. Please bear that in mind. Happy Birthday, Ice. We love you so much [sic].”

    In another post, he posted his realizations after reading the writings of his late son.

    “You got me there, Ice, so much lessons learned. Even I am not free from depression, thru your writings I’m now more bolder to face it head on. I am proud of you Ice. This tragedy will not end unnoticed. A battlecry for fighting depression will be shouted. And there will be awareness [sic],” he stated.

    Recently, Nadine posted a message on social media about depression.

    “If you ever hit rock bottom, don’t be ashamed of opening up to your loved ones. If anyone understands and cares about what you’re going through, it’s them.

    You are who/what you say you are. If you think you’re weak, you will be weak. If you tell yourself you are not worthy, you will be unworthy. But, if you say you’re strong, you will be strong and If you tell yourself you can do it, you can do anything,” Nadine wrote on her Instagram account. She also confessed that she has been suffering from the medical condition.

    According to a police report published on Journal.com.ph, Isaiah was found injured by his siblings Ezekiel and Naomie after hearing gunshots inside his room. He was taken to the Pacific Global Medical Center but was not able to survive his injuries.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Liza training seriously for ‘Darna’ role

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 October 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Nadine, dad post loving, inspiring messages after death of kin

      Nadine Lustre’s father Ulysses took to Facebook to share his thoughts on depression after the sudden demise of his son Isaiah, who would have turned 17 last Friday, October 13. He wrote, “The loss of a father or a mother is painful, the loss of a son is unbearable. ...

    • 22 October 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Liza training seriously for ‘Darna’ role

      Liza Soberano is in the thick of preparations for her new Darna movie. “Yes!” she reveals. “My trainings are rigid at this point. Imagine, I practice four times a week and it’s no joke. But I’m pleased with the results. I can confidently say that I’m ready when the cameras ...

    • 21 October 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      Pinoy Martial Arts on the Rise

      When we speak of martial arts and other methods of close combat, what immediately comes to mind are familiar Eastern disciplines like judo, karate, jiu-jitsu and taekwondo. In the Philippines, the martial arts discipline of arnis is popular and is taught in schools. But there are two lesser known ...

    • 21 October 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Bubble gang celebrates 22 years on air

      October is the anniversary month of “Bubble Gang,” the longest-running gag show on Philippine TV, which is marking its 22 years on the air. As expected, Bubble Gang’s think tanks and its producers are happy to reach this impressive milestone. One big reason why Bubble Gang has remained on ...

    • 21 October 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      ‘Growth is paramount’

      Broadcaster Atom Araullo is a celebrity in his own right. Try as he might to shake off the “star factor” his public sees in him—hoping they keep their focus on the news instead of his face and form—there is no doubt he remains one of the most recognizable faces ...

    %d bloggers like this: