Nadine Lustre is Fav Pinoy Star of 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

Thanks in large part to her social media votes, actress Nadine Lustre was named Favorite Pinoy Star of 2017 at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in ceremonies held in Los Angeles last Monday.

Nadine bested Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano and Janine Gutierrez for the coveted award, which was based on the most number of fan votes cast through Twitter, Facebook and Nickelodeon’s official website.

Throughout the voting period which started last February 2 and concluded on March 6, Nadine was the most mentioned #KCAPinoyStar nominee among the four young sensations. Following her win, Nadine was thrilled to get Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp award and was even ecstatic to be poured with the event’s traditional green slime.

“That’s not everything!,” she exclaimed as she noticed some leftover slime and poured some more into herself.

Leading to the live and replay telecasts of the awards event, there were at least 450,000 related tweets from March 12 to March 13.

A video of Nadine thanking fans for the vote and getting slimed was posted by her Naddicts Official fan club and generated 781 likes and 954 tweets.

A tweet from Nadine’s official Twitter account was an even bigger Twitter hit with over 14,400 likes and over 6,300 retweets.

Now 23, Nadine started her career at the age of 9 as a TV host for the kiddie program, “Storyland” on RPN. This was followed by another hosting stint on Disney Channel Asia before she signed up with Viva Entertainment and made her acting debut in TV5’s sitcom adaptation of the coming-of-age teen movie, “Bagets.”

She was also a member of Viva’s girl group Pop Girls before later branching out as a solo singer. But it wasn’t until she became one half of the popular JaDine love team together with James Reid that she became a household name. Since their big screen debut together in “Diary ng Panget” in 2014, Nadine and James have been inseparable on film and television.

Along with AlDub (Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza), KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla) and LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil), JaDine is one of the country’s most popular love teams today. (E. Sallan, Interaksyon)

