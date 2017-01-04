NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane to open on Wednesday

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced the opening of the NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane on December 21, in time for the holiday rush.

The NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane will connect Entertainment City and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard to NAIA Terminal 3 and Skyway. This is expected to complement the first phase of the project, which connected Macapagal and Pagcor Entertainment City in Pasay City to NAIA Terminals 1 and 2 in Parañaque City.

“This project would effectively improve traffic flow in the area and will cut travel time by at least 40% that is why we wanted to open this lane in time for the Christmas Season,” DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said.

“We are committed to finishing the second section of the project, which would provide easier access to the South Luzon Expressway. We will maintain 24/7 operations until the project is completed,” he added.

“Maganda ang patutunguhan kung maganda ang daloy ng trapiko,” Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Art Tugade noted.

The P20.45-billion NAIA Expressway Project is a four-lane, 12.65-kilometer elevated expressway (including ramps) and 2.22-kilometer at-grade road traversing Sales Avenue, Andrews Avenue, Parañaque River, MIAA Road and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard.

When all phases are completed, the Naia Expressway Project is expected to provide easy access to and from NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4 and will interface with the South Luzon Expressway through Sales Interchange, Manila Cavite Toll Expressway and Macapagal Boulevard.

A total of 16 off and on ramps are being constructed along strategic locations at Villamor Airbase, Resorts World, Naia Terminal 3, MIAA Road, Imelda Avenue, Cavitex, Seaside Drive and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard.

“By first quarter of 2017, we hope to provide the public full access of NAIA Expressway, including Runway Manila,” Villar said.(Interaksyon)

