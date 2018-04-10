Why Nash prefers to be friends with Alexa

It’s not unusual in local showbiz to see two celebrities who work together end up in a relationship in real life.

Nash Aguas, however, prefers for him and his “The Good Son” co-star Alexa Ilacad to just remain friends for now.

Speaking to entertainment site PUSH, , Aguas said he wants to preserve his friendship with the actress, whom he has known since their “Goin Bulilit” days.

“Kasi makakasira ng trabaho,” he said. “Mapagpigil ako eh. Kasi kapag naging kayo tapos ang daming isyu, ang daming bashers, masisira kayo tapos hindi na kayo mag-uusap. So, wala rin. Sayang, ‘di ba?”

Since they are still young, Aguas said it would be better for them to focus on the opportunities coming their way.

Aguas said he also does not want to rush anything, especially one as important as getting into a relationship.

“May natutunan kami na kapag minadali mo ang isang bagay at saka kapag iyon ang iniisip mo lagi, mas nakakasira. Mas mabuting magkaibigan kayo, kasi ‘yon magtatagal,” he said.

“Kumbaga, may mga sitwasyon na mas okay na magkaibigan lalo na sa industry namin. Mas mahirap kasi, eh,” he added.

Since they began working together, Aguas and Ilacad have gained quite a following. (abs-cbn star news)

