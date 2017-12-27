Netizens praise Coney Reyes ’70s throwback photo

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 27, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 52

    • Seasoned drama actress Coney Reyes proved she’s a sterling beauty in her hey days with a photo she recently posted of herself circa 1975.

    She credited the photo from a certain Lynn Rama. The photo was taken during the ’70s back when she hosted noontime “Student Canteen” when it first aired on GMA 7 in 1975.

    Reyes was looking very young and all regal in her distinctly ’70s fashion. The photo was shot in black and white.

    In the early ’80s, she left “Student Canteen” for what would later be the longest running noontime show, “Eat Bulaga”.

    It was where she met original “Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto whom she had a son with, now Pasig Councilor Vico Sotto.

    She was however mostly remembered for her long-running award-winning drama anthology “Coney Reyes on Camera” which spanned airtime from 1984-1998.

    She is still regularly seen on drama series playing both villain and supporting roles.

    C. Abanilla, Inq.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Ruru grateful in his career

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 December 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Netizens praise Coney Reyes ’70s throwback photo

      Seasoned drama actress Coney Reyes proved she’s a sterling beauty in her hey days with a photo she recently posted of herself circa 1975. She credited the photo from a certain Lynn Rama. The photo was taken during the ’70s back when she hosted noontime “Student Canteen” when it ...

    • 27 December 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Ruru grateful in his career

      Ruru Madrid is grateful for the positive developments in his showbiz career at present. Apart from his popularity, his acting skill is also getting recognized. Recently, he tied with Dingdong Dantes as Best Drama Actor in the recently concluded PMPC Star Awards for Television. “I’m simply blessed with everything that’s happening ...

    • 27 December 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      New home for Dabarkards in 2018

      “Eat Bulaga” will be moving to its new home next year. On the road to its big 4-0 in 2019, the country’s longest-running noontime program will be leaving the Eastside Theater of Broadway Centrum for a state-of-the-art, 600-seater studio housed in APT Studios along Marcos Highway in Cainta, Rizal. ...

    • 27 December 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Luis and Jessy enjoy mini-vacation

      After attending the wedding of his close friend Anne Curtis in New Zealand last month, Luis Manzano said he really enjoyed the mini vacation with his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola. “I loved the tranquility. Sobra sobra ‘yung serenity. Extremes ang New Zealand. You have how quiet the mountains are and everything at the same ...

    • 27 December 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Solenn Heussaff talks on what holidays are made of

      For celebrity multi-slashie Solenn Heussaff, the holiday season is such a welcome treat what with a full year of non-stop work for her flourishing career. Besides getting to slow down for a few days, she also admitted that  she is a true fan of Christmas. “I love Christmas!” she ...

    %d bloggers like this: