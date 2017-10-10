Never Steady, Never Still (PG) ***

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 10, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 41

    • Ever wonder just what constitutes a “Canadian” film. What with the recent announcement by Ottawa to help local filmmakers quite often well-meaning producers come up short. You see its one thing to get taxpayer’s money and employ Canadian talent. It’s  quite another thing to make a film that people will actually go to in Canada – let alone the rest of the world. Being able to see quality gems is another great reason to Check out the Vancouver International Film Festival. Another reason is to take in solid films like Thunderbird Entertainment’s Never Steady, Never Still. Here we see a true Canadian story emboldened by first class break-out performances.

    Scenic British Columbia is the perfect setting for this tale of a family of three facing all sorts of turmoil. Headed by steady as he goes big Vancouver supporter Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest) the former coroner helms a family with a Parkinson’s Disease challenged wife and largely do nothing son.

    Faced with troubles at home and a resource town on the ropes major changes occur on the Homefront. For the son to grow and survive its off to the sea on an oil rig which leads to a further strain on his already fragile mind and frame. Elements of growing up and obtaining responsibility collide with a sexual angst that perfectly fits the closeted life this young man attempts to break free from.

    Scintillating scenery, a well written story from the heart and fully fleshed out performances with memorable portrayals from Shirley Henderson and Theodore Pellerin make Kathleen Hepburn’s directorial debut a stunner.

    For more information on the Vancouver International Film Festival call (604) 683-3456 Or go to www.viff.org

    Show times

    Friday Sept. 29.     8:45  PM.           The Rio Theatre

    Saturday Oct 1.      12:15 PM.          International Village Cinema  # 8

    Tuesday Oct 10.    6:45 PM.            International Village Cinema # 9

    Running Time:  111 Minutes

    Share

    Previous Story

    When Original Pilipino Music (OPM) Ruled the Airwaves

    Next Story

    Kapuso stars share life lessons

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 October 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Millennials seize the spotlight at Star Magic Ball

      While ABS-CBN’s top actors and actresses rightfully got their oohs and aahs as they walked the red carpet on Saturday night, the 2017 Star Magic Ball was really an occasion for the Kapamilya network’s millennial celebs. More specifically, it was a glamorous event that made the stellar wattage of ...

    • 10 October 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Kapuso stars share life lessons

      There are a number of things we wish we could’ve taught our younger selves. Thankfully, our teachers were there to become our second parents and help us learn the lessons we need to get through life. As we celebrate National Teachers Month, several Kapuso stars would like to express their gratitude to ...

    • 10 October 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Never Steady, Never Still (PG) ***

      Ever wonder just what constitutes a “Canadian” film. What with the recent announcement by Ottawa to help local filmmakers quite often well-meaning producers come up short. You see its one thing to get taxpayer’s money and employ Canadian talent. It’s  quite another thing to make a film that people ...

    • 08 October 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      When Original Pilipino Music (OPM) Ruled the Airwaves

      The latter half of the 1970s is considered by many as the golden age of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), a truly exciting time for the Philippine music industry when folk rock, pinoy hard rock, pinoy pop and disco ruled the local music charts and air waves. This week we ...

    • 08 October 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Tech Millionaire and Adventure Journalist Garrett Gee Inspires Students to Follow their Passion

      Sharing tales of his road to success and the scoop on his new TV show, Discovering Routes DALY CITY, CA— What would one do with a million dollars? Or in this case, $54 million? Tech millionaire and travel journalist Garrett Gee was faced with this very question after he ...

    %d bloggers like this: