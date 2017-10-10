Never Steady, Never Still (PG) ***

Ever wonder just what constitutes a “Canadian” film. What with the recent announcement by Ottawa to help local filmmakers quite often well-meaning producers come up short. You see its one thing to get taxpayer’s money and employ Canadian talent. It’s quite another thing to make a film that people will actually go to in Canada – let alone the rest of the world. Being able to see quality gems is another great reason to Check out the Vancouver International Film Festival. Another reason is to take in solid films like Thunderbird Entertainment’s Never Steady, Never Still. Here we see a true Canadian story emboldened by first class break-out performances.

Scenic British Columbia is the perfect setting for this tale of a family of three facing all sorts of turmoil. Headed by steady as he goes big Vancouver supporter Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest) the former coroner helms a family with a Parkinson’s Disease challenged wife and largely do nothing son.

Faced with troubles at home and a resource town on the ropes major changes occur on the Homefront. For the son to grow and survive its off to the sea on an oil rig which leads to a further strain on his already fragile mind and frame. Elements of growing up and obtaining responsibility collide with a sexual angst that perfectly fits the closeted life this young man attempts to break free from.

Scintillating scenery, a well written story from the heart and fully fleshed out performances with memorable portrayals from Shirley Henderson and Theodore Pellerin make Kathleen Hepburn’s directorial debut a stunner.

For more information on the Vancouver International Film Festival call (604) 683-3456 Or go to www.viff.org

Show times

Friday Sept. 29. 8:45 PM. The Rio Theatre

Saturday Oct 1. 12:15 PM. International Village Cinema # 8

Tuesday Oct 10. 6:45 PM. International Village Cinema # 9

Running Time: 111 Minutes

