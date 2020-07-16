New book tells inspiring story of Darryl Andaya

  • admin
  • July 16, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 70

    • Darryl Andaya knows what it’s like to overcome challenges.

    Now 20 years old, Andaya of Burnaby, B.C. was born with Down Syndrome.

    That disability didn’t prevent him from scaling the heights of achievement.

    Andaya is a world champion in taekwondo.

    In 2019, Andaya represented Canada at the inaugural International Special Needs Taekwon-do Games, which was held in New Zealand.

    He brought home two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze. As the one-man Canadian team, Andaya placed Canada fourth among participating nations.

    Andaya’s story is told in a new written by his father Darius Andaya. The young man did the illustrations for the book.

    The book is titled ‘I, Too, Can Be Special!: Adventures of Super Darryl’.

    “This book, written in poetry form and dedicated to everyone with special needs or disabilities, is about the hopes and struggles of a child with Down Syndrome, learning slowly, in a fast-paced world,” reads the blurb for the book.

    “See how Darryl overcomes his learning difficulties, surprise everyone by the things he could achieve and show that people with disabilities can be as special as everybody else. All they need are opportunities,” according to the ad.

    Darius Andaya told ReyFort Media Group that after last year’s tournament, Darryl continued his work with Elections Canada as well as his role as an assistant instructor at DSA Royal International Taekwon-do in Burnaby, where the elder Andaya is the instructor.

    Darryl enjoys teaching the Little Dragons class (4-6 years old) as well as his peers with Special Needs at the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation.

    “I had already started a poem for Darryl which I meant to dedicate to him on his 18th birthday. However, life happened and 2 years later, it was still unfinished,” according to Darius Andaya.

    Darius Andaya decided to make it a book and collaborate with Darryl to do the illustrations.

    “On June 9, 2020, in time for his 20th birthday, our book “I, Too Can Be Special!” was published and launched to the public through the social media,” Darius Andaya said.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Minister Mendicino announces changes to facilitate online learning for international students

    Next Story

    Curve flattened? Bent? Duque stirs confusion

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      New book tells inspiring story of Darryl Andaya

      Darryl Andaya knows what it’s like to overcome challenges. Now 20 years old, Andaya of Burnaby, B.C. was born with Down Syndrome. That disability didn’t prevent him from scaling the heights of achievement. Andaya is a world champion in taekwondo. In 2019, Andaya represented Canada at the inaugural International ...

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Mel Tobias Plaza in Vancouver a source of Filipino community pride

      A plaza in Vancouver that was named after the late Mel Tobias is serving as a symbol of pride for the Filipino Canadian community. Tobias was a beloved figure in the community. The plaza is located at the southwest corner of Kingsway and Joyce Avenue. Tobias wore many hats ...

    • 16 July 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Fil-Canadian Beauty representing BC at Miss Universe Canada

      Filipino take beauty pageants seriously. With a bevy of beautiful women from Aparri to Jolo, each beauty distinctive from the heritage to which one belongs, Filipinas have graced beauty pageants ever since it was invented, with several Miss Universe and other prestigious beauty pageants being held in the Philippines, and ...

    • 13 July 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      ABS-CBN loses bid for new franchise

      The legislative franchises committee of the House of Representatives on July 10 rejected ABS-CBN Corp’s application for a new franchise. According to ABS-CBN’s news account, this means “permanently shutting down a major part of the country’s largest media network”. According to the network, the development drew accusations that authorities ...

    • 09 July 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

      The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has recently unveiled the 10 finalists who will compete in the Short Film Category in this year’s edition of the annual fest. The finalists are: Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori; Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To ...

    %d bloggers like this: