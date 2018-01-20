Innovation Boulevard is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Turner as its new CEO, effective January 2, 2018. Louise will be responsible for all operations while she leads Innovation Boulevard into its next phase of growth and development.

“I’m delighted that we have attracted such a knowledgeable, experienced and well-connected individual into this pivotal role,” stated Mayor Linda Hepner. “Without question, we have the right person at the right time.”

Louise has held senior executive positions in both the private and public sector, many of which focussed on growing companies within the tech sector and health innovation, including:

President, Premier of British Columbia’s Technology Council

COO, Pacific Health Innovation eXchange

COO, Canada West Health Innovation Council.

Director, Business Development, Abatis Systems Corporation

Director, Business Development, Newbridge Networks Corporation

“I am very excited to be joining the Innovation Boulevard team,” said Louise Turner, Innovation Boulevard CEO. “Working with the City of Surrey and Simon Fraser University and collaborating with BC’s largest Health Authority, Fraser Health offers a unique opportunity to create new jobs, improve health and wellness and deliver greater value for BC citizens, patients and students.”

In addition to strengthening its business accelerator over the coming year, under Louise Turner’s guidance, Innovation Boulevard will focus on helping BC companies gain access to local buyers of health care products and services, develop new opportunities for students to build their skills for the 21st Century workplace and help growing companies find the talent they need to be successful.

“Innovation Boulevard is a partner of SFU Innovates, and a further expression of our commitment to be Canada’s most community-engaged research university,” says SFU President Andrew Petter. “We look forward to building on this success under the leadership of Louise Turner.”

