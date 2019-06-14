New Fire Chief announced for City of Surrey

  June 14, 2019
    • The City of Surrey has selected its next Fire Chief to step into the shoes of outgoing Fire Chief Len Garis, who recently announced his retirement with the City following 21 years of outstanding service with the City.

    Deputy Fire Chief, Larry Thomas has been promoted to Surrey’s Fire Chief and will commence his new role on July 1, 2019.

    “As a long-time and senior member of the Surrey Fire Service, Larry Thomas brings a strong strategic mindset and values-based leadership to his new role of Fire Chief”, said Mayor Doug McCallum. “The City of Surrey is very fortunate to have such an experienced and accomplished professional to lead our firefighters and carry on the valuable work initiated by Chief Garis.”

    Larry has had a long and distinguished career with the Surrey Fire Service spanning 30 years where he previously held the positions of Firefighter, Fire Suppression Captain, and Deputy Chief of Operations.

    In his new role, Larry will be responsible for leading the Surrey Fire Service in the delivery of fire suppression, first response, protection, education, prevention and safety services for residents and visitors of Surrey.

    Larry serves as the Lower Mainland Zone Director for the Fire Chiefs Association of BC and is the Vice President of the Greater Vancouver Fire Chiefs Association.

    Raised in Surrey, Larry currently calls South Surrey home. He also volunteers his time as Director, Board Vice Chair and Finance Committee Chair for the Surrey Hospital Foundation.

