New home for Dabarkards in 2018

“Eat Bulaga” will be moving to its new home next year.

On the road to its big 4-0 in 2019, the country’s longest-running noontime program will be leaving the Eastside Theater of Broadway Centrum for a state-of-the-art, 600-seater studio housed in APT Studios along Marcos Highway in Cainta, Rizal.

April is the target, said “Eat Bulaga” producer Antonio P. Tuviera.

There will be two studios, one for live productions and another for tapings, in the four-storey structure, which will be for the exclusive use of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE).

“It costs half a billion pesos,” Tuviera added.

Before the big move, however, there will be other things to look forward to. Tuviera said all the Dabarkads – the “Eat Bulaga” gang – will be complete on January 1 as the show welcomes the new year.

“Lahat,” he stressed, without mentioning any names.

Currently, some of the regular hosts are inactive. Pauleen Luna-Sotto gave birth to her firstborn with husband Vic Sotto last November 6 and is on maternity leave while Ryan Agoncillo is still recuperating from a motorbike accident.

Since November 27 when she released a lengthy letter on social media about the stress of celebrity, Maine Mendoza has not been seen in the show. She is rumored to be vacationing abroad.

Malaya

