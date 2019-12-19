New Officer in Charge named for Surrey RCMP detachment

  December 19, 2019
    • The City of Surrey is pleased to announce that Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards has been selected as the new Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP detachment.

    “I welcome Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards in his new role as Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “In his policing career spanning 24 years, Chief Superintendent Edwards has served with both RCMP and municipal police departments. His extensive experience in strategic and business planning will be an asset as Surrey transitions from the RCMP to a municipal police department.”

    Chief Superintendent Edwards started as a volunteer Auxiliary Constable with Okotoks RCMP before joining the Calgary Police Service in 1995.  Since 2003, Chief Superintendent Edwards has worked with the RCMP in the Lower Mainland, serving in Richmond, the Lower Mainland District and at the Provincial level. Chief Superintendent Edwards has a law degree and a Masters in Linguistics from the University of Calgary. He lives in White Rock with his family.

    “With his collaborative approach and ability to set and implement a strategic vision, Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards is the right fit to take on this role as the Officer in Charge of the largest RCMP detachment in Canada,” said Assistant Commissioner Stephen Thatcher, Lower Mainland District Commander. “I have every confidence that he will continue the excellent work of outgoing Detachment Commander, Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, ensuring public safety and employee wellness.”

    A transition plan is in place that will have Chief Superintendent Edwards starting as the Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP on January 6, 2020. He will be promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner upon assuming his new role.

    “I am looking forward to working with a team of remarkable and progressive staff members, and carrying on the work of Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald,” said Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards. “The safety of Surrey’s citizens and the health and wellness of detachment employees will be paramount as I take on this challenging and exciting new role. I welcome the opportunity to serve the citizens of Surrey and Mayor and Council as we enter the new year.”

    Please contact the Surrey RCMP directly for interview requests for Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards.

