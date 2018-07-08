NEW SUPERMARKET PLANS TO BRING 150 FILIPINO WORKERS TO THEIR STORE IN SURREY

  • July 8, 2018
  • Community Announcement
    • Lucky Supermarket Surrey, a forthcoming Asian-foods-rich supermarket set to open its doors for customers on July 30, 2018, hires a local immigration company to help them bring as much as 150 Filipino workers to work on their Surrey store.

    Harvard Immigration, a local based immigration company own by a Fil-CAN entrepreneur Jay Razon, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) on July 2, 2018, signed an Agreement with Samantha Nguyen, General Manager of Lucky Supermarket.

    Lucky supermarket, as shown on their website www.luckysupermarket.ca has 5 other stores located in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary, and are currently hiring workers. Their new store located at 10628 King George Boulevard appeared to be newly renovated.

    “I am honored to have this opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Lucky Supermarket and have the chance to bring some of our kababayans to work in Canada,” said Jay Razon, who is licensed by the Government of Canada to practice immigration.

    The Surrey store is scheduled to open its doors for its customers on July 30, 2018. It was announced by the store GM that 3-60 inches wide television plus numbers of other surprises will be given away during the opening day.

