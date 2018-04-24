New web series sheds light on Pinoy millennials’ lives

ABS-CBN’s online streaming and video-on-demand content platform, iWant TV, is releasing a new and original web series by award-winning director Pam Reyes titled “#Adulting,” a coming-of-age, light drama-comedy that follows four young Filipina women from different colleges who are about to leave the comforts of their university life for the first time.

Pam, the creative producer of the award-winning movie “Birdshot,” said “#Adulting” explores the lives of millennials and explicitly shows the bitter, harsh, but fun reality of a young woman’s struggle in modern day Metro Manila while tapping on relevant issues.

When asked about what she expects from the series, she said, “I’ve always wanted to create something that shows the lives of young women in the Philippines. It’s a unique perspective that I hope the audience will like. It’s cool to note that we shot this with a team that’s predominantly women. The four characters I co-wrote with Rae Red have different paths and issues. We both graduated from U.P.- Diliman hence most of the characters and situations are inspired by real life events.”

The main character, Aira, is a Film graduate and aspires to be director but has to go through the ropes as a production assistant. It is through her character that the show throws inside jokes about the film industry. Lars, the ate of the group, comes from a long-term relationship and is struggling to choose between her dreams and her love life. Sab, the conyo quirky girl, is battling personal and mental issues while maintaining a seemingly positive life. Bulak, the Public Administration Ilongga graduate, is working her way to the work force but also working on her confusions about sexuality.

“Adulting” is a term used by millennials to show they’ve carried out duties and responsibilities expected of adults.

ABS-CBN has the biggest online presence among Filipino media companies. It is the top local Youtube and Facebook publisher, ranking first among the most viewed online content creators in the country and 32nd globally.

“#Adulting” premiered three full episodes yesterday, April 11, for free exclusively on iWant TV. iWant TV is available online on www.iWantv.com.ph, and through the iWant TV app available on the App Store, and on Google Play. It is available to all ABS-CBN mobile, Smart, Sun, Talk ‘n Text, PLDT Home, Globe and TM subscribers.

