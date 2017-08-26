New York professional acting teacher Anthony Vincent Bova trains GMA Artist Center stars

  • August 26, 2017
    • Anthony Vincent Bova arrived in the Philippines last August 13 to emanate a different learning experience with GMA Artist Center stars and introduce the most reliable acting technique developed by actor-author Eric Morris.

    Based in New York, Anthony Vincent Bova is personally endorsed by Eric Morris to teach the Artist Center stars his method, The Eric Morris System, which is considered to be more personal and intimidating to the actors as it requires facing inner fears and weaknesses.

    “What attracted me to the Eric Morris System is that this work answered so many questions that other techniques didn’t know to ask. One of the biggest traps actors in general fall into in this age of naturalism as an artist is they act natural. It’s still acting. They act natural as opposed to being natural,” Bova explains.

    Bova will delve more about the method of “being” via a 3-day intense acting workshop. Through the workshop, the actors will bear truth to the acting coach’s sincerity and professionalism, which help them trust the process.

    His mentor, Eric, has a special regard for the Philippines as he had worked with some of the most critically acclaimed and internationally awarded actors such as Laurice Guillen, Johnny Delgado, Michael de Mesa, and Leo Martinez among many others. Morris has been giving his blessing to his protégé, Bova, to teach his system of work for over 20 years now.

    Aiming to help the future generation of actors develop the skills of an effective performer, GMA Artist Center together with Laurice Guillen Actors Studio and Anthony Vincent Bova will work together to establish a higher standard for the actors’ performance in the Philippines.

    Alice Dixon's charity event

    Robin, Mariel celebrate Isabella's 9th month

    26 August 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Kathryn happy on "La Luna Sangre"

      Kathryn Bernardo is happy for the good feedback "La Luna Sangre" has been receiving from viewers. "I'm very happy siyempre na tuloy-tuloy 'yung magagandang feedback ng mga tao and may mga kailangan pa silang abangan kasi wala pa sa half way 'yung story. Ang dami pang mangyayari so sana ...

    26 August 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Robin, Mariel celebrate Isabella's 9th month

      Celebrity couple Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary side by side with their daughter's 9th month. The couple got married in India in August 19, 2010. But it was only in November last year when their first child was born. This, after Rodriguez suffered two ...

    26 August 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

    26 August 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Alice Dixon's charity event

      ACTRESS Alice Dixson, 48, is hoping to have a baby. Dixson, whose marriage with Fil-Canadian Ronnie Miranda is now annulled, is seeing a foreigner, an executive of a plush hotel in Makati. She said she is not in a rush to get hitched. "In God's time, I will," she ...

    26 August 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Lucky Logan (PG)

      Southern Charm ! Folksy fun and good old-fashioned charm highlight Lucky Logan. Fresh and fun is this invigorating and inspiring flick from Entertainment One now strutting its stiff at Cineplex Cinemas around B.C including Scotiabank. Unexpected going against type performance PA highlight this hip Steven Soderbergh saga. Heartthrob Channing ...

