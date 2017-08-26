New York professional acting teacher Anthony Vincent Bova trains GMA Artist Center stars

Anthony Vincent Bova arrived in the Philippines last August 13 to emanate a different learning experience with GMA Artist Center stars and introduce the most reliable acting technique developed by actor-author Eric Morris.

Based in New York, Anthony Vincent Bova is personally endorsed by Eric Morris to teach the Artist Center stars his method, The Eric Morris System, which is considered to be more personal and intimidating to the actors as it requires facing inner fears and weaknesses.

“What attracted me to the Eric Morris System is that this work answered so many questions that other techniques didn’t know to ask. One of the biggest traps actors in general fall into in this age of naturalism as an artist is they act natural. It’s still acting. They act natural as opposed to being natural,” Bova explains.

Bova will delve more about the method of “being” via a 3-day intense acting workshop. Through the workshop, the actors will bear truth to the acting coach’s sincerity and professionalism, which help them trust the process.

His mentor, Eric, has a special regard for the Philippines as he had worked with some of the most critically acclaimed and internationally awarded actors such as Laurice Guillen, Johnny Delgado, Michael de Mesa, and Leo Martinez among many others. Morris has been giving his blessing to his protégé, Bova, to teach his system of work for over 20 years now.

Aiming to help the future generation of actors develop the skills of an effective performer, GMA Artist Center together with Laurice Guillen Actors Studio and Anthony Vincent Bova will work together to establish a higher standard for the actors’ performance in the Philippines.

