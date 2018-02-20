RYZZA Mae Dizon continues to impress the viewing public with her wit, charm and humor as she takes on a new role in longest running noontime variety program “Eat, Bulaga!” (EB).

Gone are the days when the former “Little Miss Philippines” winner was recognized by many through her moniker “Aling Maliit.” Now, the 12-year-old is making headlines for her grumpy, fierce and strict character “Boss Madam” in EB’s hit segment “Barangay Jokers.”

Every day, the young television host would dress-up in adult clothing, exchange banters with EB Baes Jon Timmons, Kenneth Medrano, Joel Palencia, Tommy Penaflor, Kim Last and Miggy Tolentino, and re-enact the sent in comedy gag sketches and jokes created by the dabarkads.

“I realized that it’s nice to be the boss,” says Dizon, who was comfortably wearing a fur coat, over-sized shades and kitty heels. “I enjoy playing this role because it is something new to me. Also, even if she’s ill-tempered, she still has a good heart.”

Dizon added that she likes portraying “Boss Madam” because it allows her to add personal nuances to her character and she gets to work closely with “Eat, Bulaga!” creative head, Jenny Ferre.

“There’s really no secret on how to play this role. You just have to focus on work at hand. It also helps that I get the support of everyone in EB. They help me on what to do and how to properly deliver my lines. I also have a stylist who does all the costume picking for me. I also get help from Tita Ruby (Rodriguez) and Tita Pia (Guanio) for some of the bags I use. I enjoy this role and it does not feel like work to me.”

Ferre said these days, it’s not difficult to think of roles that fit Dizon as the latter listens and is very focused on her craft.

The television executive admitted though that six years ago, they initially struggled to think of a perfect concept for television for the child star, who by then just won “Little Miss Philippines.” “I really don’t know what to do with this cute girl. Then I noticed that every time we post something on social media, netizens response positively. So, I thought there’s really something special in her.”

Coincidentally, Ferre needed to produce a late morning program that will air before “Eat, Bulaga.” When she saw how natural Dizon was in front of the camera, an idea hit her – make the then seven-year-old Ryzza the star of her own talk show, “The Ryzza Mae Show.”

Ferre’s peg: American comedian, television host, and actress Ellen DeGeneres.

“Ryzza is my biggest gamble. During that time I didn’t know what to do or how to start it but the show survived for two and a half years. I am so proud of her. You just need to give her time and opportunity to grow and to become a real star.”

Six years on, that same passion and hunger when she first auditioned in “Little Miss” is still very much present in Dizon.

Her mother, Rizza, who is the constant companion of the child star, said that from their humble beginnings in Angeles, Pampanga, their lives definitely changed for the better because of “Eat, Bulaga!”

“Until now, we couldn’t believe the blessings we received from the Lord. Our lives have changed because of Ryzza’s hard work. I’m constantly reminding her that not all kids were given the same opportunity so we have to be grateful always. Not everyone gets the same chance to perform in “Eat, Bulaga!”

Dizon, on her part, said she’s living her dream. She also wants to do more movies, portray more roles and even work with different actors.

But more than anything, she wants to continue to make people happy.

As for her message to kids her age who also want to join show business, Dizon said to hold and believe in that dream.

“Always pray to Papa Jesus because he will give it to you. It is also important to always say ‘thank you’ for all the blessings you received. If they really want to become a star, they need to have diligence and passion for work,” she ended.

