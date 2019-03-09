No exception, special treatment when it comes to PH labor laws – CBCP

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People said there should be no exception or special treatment when it comes to following the country’s laws.

CBCP ECMI chairman Bishop Ruperto Santos said this in reaction to the statement of President Duterte to allow illegal Chinese workers to stay in the country as deporting them might affect the 300,000 Filipinos in China.

“We have our laws. All must follow and observe the laws,” he said in a statement.

“The Chinese workers’ entry, stay (in the country), and work must be legal, and if not, so apply the law. No exception, no special treatment,” added Santos.

The Balanga, Bataan prelate said even overseas Filipino workers obey the laws of the countries where they work and reside.

Santos also urged the government to prioritize Filipino workers so they won’t be forced to work abroad.

“Prioritize them. Filipinos first and give them work here so that there will be no need of going abroad,” he said.

“Opportunities, such as work, first and foremost, must be offered, given and awarded to Filipinos,” added Santos.

The CBCP official stressed that Filipino workers are skilled labourers that’s why they are most sought after workers.

“Our Filipinos are very much qualified,” Santos said.

“We don’t lack skilled Filipino workers…it could be we are not giving them work and chose to give work to other nationalities,” he added.

Such treatment, Santos said is “unfair” to Filipinos.

(Photo Credit: CBCP ; L.A. Aquino, mb.com.ph)

