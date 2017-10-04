Nonito Donaire Dominates Ruben Hernandez, Wins WBC Silver

  • October 4, 2017
  • Filipino Athletes
    • Returning for the first time since last November’s decision loss to Jessie Magdaleno, four division world champion Nonito Donaire returned to the ring and won a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Garcia Hernandez (22-3-1).
    Donaire (38-4, 24 KOs) secured the win with scores of 100-90, 97-93, 99-91 to earn the WBC silver featherweight title.

    The contest is the first for Donaire with new promoter Richard Schaefer of Ringstar Sports. The veteran boxer parted ways with longtime promoter Top Rank and now wants to focus on winning another world title.

    “I boxed very well, which is something I haven’t done in a long time. I moved my legs well and maintained it throughout the whole fight.
    “I’ve always been an aggressive boxer but this time i used my jab and combinations. I had the urge to just brawl and I felt like I hurt him. But ultimately I did a great job showing versatility in my game.

    “I’ll go look at this fight and see what I should have done to improve. It’s great to get the victory and get a great learning experience under my belt.
    “It’s a great pleasure to be part of the Ringstar Sports family. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I know there is more to come. I’m going to get back in there and keep showing what I can do.”

    RUBEN GARCIA HERNANDEZ
    “Nonito was very smooth and moved around well. I couldn’t get to him because of that. He adjusted to everything I did. It was a fair decision at the end of the night.
    “I thought he was going to come to brawl but he changed the strategy on me. I thought I fought hard and I’m going to work hard to get back in the ring.”

    Boxingscene.com

