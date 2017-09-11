Nora, Vilma share Best Actress honors on 33rd PMPC awards night

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 11, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 17

    • It’s not often that people see the two most celebrated actresses in Philippine cinema share the same stage, let alone the same award. But there they were: Superstar Nora Aunor and Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos, both winning the coveted Movie Actress of the Year award in the 33rd Philippine Movie Press Club’s Star Awards for Movies Sunday night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila.

    Nora won for “Kabisera” while Vilma won for “Everything About Her.” The two actresses who are also known for their fierce decades-long rivalry, last tied for the Best Actress award in 1990 when they both clinched the Gawad Urian for their performances in “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit” and “Pahiram ng Isang Umaga,” respectively.

    On the same night, Philippine movie industry icons Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos both received Lifetime Achievement Awards for Movies.

    During the said event the Superstar and the Star for all Season shared the stage with each other as this year’s recipients of the highest award from the Philippine Movie Press Club.

    Fans of the two Filipino movie legends are waiting for their favorite stars to make a movie together

    While the victory of Vilma and Nora was the highlight of the star-studded awards night, it was also a bountiful harvest for Jun Robles Lana’s “Die Beautiful” which won five awards, including Movie of the Year, Movie Director of the Year, Movie Screenwriter of the Year for Rody Vera, Movie Cinematographer of the Year for Carlo Mendoza and Movie Editor of the Year for Benjamin Tolentino. “Everything About Her” won two other awards, Movie Supporting Actor of the Year for Xian Lim and Movie Musical Scorer of the Year for Carmina Cuya.

    Here is the list of winners of the 33rd Star Awards for Movies 2017:

    Movie Actress of the Year – (tie) Vilma Santos for Everything About Her and Nora Aunor for Kabisera

    Movie Actor of the Year – Daniel Padilla for Barcelona: A Love Untold

    Movie Supporting Actor of The Year – Xian Lim for Everything About Her

     Movie Supporting Actress of the Year – Ana Capri for Laut

    New Movie Actor of the Year – Joshua Garcia for Vince, Kath & James

    New Movie Actress of The Year – Hasmine Killip for Pamilya Ordinaryo

    Child Performer of the Year – Rhed Bustamante for Seklusyon

    Indie Movie Director of the Year – Eduardo Roy for Pamilya Ordinaryo

    Movie Director of the Year – Jun Robles Lana for Die Beautiful

    Indie Movie of the Year – Pamilya Ordinaryo

    Movie of the Year – Die Beautiful

    Indie Movie Theme Song of the Year – Pauwi Na

    Movie Musical Scorer of the Year – Everything About Her

    Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year – Kusina

    Movie Sound Engineer of the Year – Seklusyon

    Indie Movie Original Theme Song of The Year – Panata

    Movie Original Theme Song of the Year – Imagine You and Me

    Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year – Hapis at Himagsik Ni Hermano Puli

    Movie Production Designer of the Year – Seklusyon

    Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year – Sakaling Di Makarating

    Movie Cinematographer of the Year – Die Beautiful

    Indie Movie Editor of The Year – Pamilya Ordinaryo

    Movie Editor of the Year – Die Beautiful

    Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year – Patay Na Si Hesus

    Movie Screenwriter of the Year – Die Beautiful

    (E. Sallan, Interaksyon/ pep.ph)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Statement by the Prime Minister on Labour Day

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 September 2017
      11 mins ago No comment

      Nora, Vilma share Best Actress honors on 33rd PMPC awards night

      It’s not often that people see the two most celebrated actresses in Philippine cinema share the same stage, let alone the same award. But there they were: Superstar Nora Aunor and Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos, both winning the coveted Movie Actress of the Year award in the ...

    • 11 September 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Statement by the Prime Minister on Labour Day

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Labour Day: “On Labour Day, we celebrate the many accomplishments of Canada’s labour movement. For more than a century, Canadians have come together to fight for a safer, more equitable, and just workplace. Their hard-won victories brought about ...

    • 10 September 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Vicki and Hayden in romantic Paris wedding costs Php 80M?

      “You are my rock in my weakest moment. In my ugliest time, I look in your eye and I see my reflection, and you make me feel beautiful,” Dr. Vicki Belo said in her vow. “When you look at me you see a man I could become. When I ...

    • 10 September 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      JoshJulia’s ‘Love You to the Stars and Back’ earns Php60M

      Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto’s movie earns P60million after a week. According to Star Cinema! Fans of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto’s romance-drama flick Love You To The Stars and Back weren’t able to contain their excitement as ticket sales for the movie was finally released on Tuesday night. Writer-director Antoinette ...

    • 09 September 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Superb SEA Games debut for zion

      Zion Corrales Nelson 2016 BC Female Athlete of the year represented the Philippines in the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. She performed as an elite athlete and the youngest competitor in the games at only 18 yrs old. Zion is ASIA’s 4th fastest woman in 200m and 8th ...

    %d bloggers like this: