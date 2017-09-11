Nora, Vilma share Best Actress honors on 33rd PMPC awards night

It’s not often that people see the two most celebrated actresses in Philippine cinema share the same stage, let alone the same award. But there they were: Superstar Nora Aunor and Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos, both winning the coveted Movie Actress of the Year award in the 33rd Philippine Movie Press Club’s Star Awards for Movies Sunday night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila.

Nora won for “Kabisera” while Vilma won for “Everything About Her.” The two actresses who are also known for their fierce decades-long rivalry, last tied for the Best Actress award in 1990 when they both clinched the Gawad Urian for their performances in “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit” and “Pahiram ng Isang Umaga,” respectively.

On the same night, Philippine movie industry icons Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos both received Lifetime Achievement Awards for Movies.

During the said event the Superstar and the Star for all Season shared the stage with each other as this year’s recipients of the highest award from the Philippine Movie Press Club.

Fans of the two Filipino movie legends are waiting for their favorite stars to make a movie together

While the victory of Vilma and Nora was the highlight of the star-studded awards night, it was also a bountiful harvest for Jun Robles Lana’s “Die Beautiful” which won five awards, including Movie of the Year, Movie Director of the Year, Movie Screenwriter of the Year for Rody Vera, Movie Cinematographer of the Year for Carlo Mendoza and Movie Editor of the Year for Benjamin Tolentino. “Everything About Her” won two other awards, Movie Supporting Actor of the Year for Xian Lim and Movie Musical Scorer of the Year for Carmina Cuya.

Here is the list of winners of the 33rd Star Awards for Movies 2017:

Movie Actress of the Year – (tie) Vilma Santos for Everything About Her and Nora Aunor for Kabisera

Movie Actor of the Year – Daniel Padilla for Barcelona: A Love Untold

Movie Supporting Actor of The Year – Xian Lim for Everything About Her

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year – Ana Capri for Laut

New Movie Actor of the Year – Joshua Garcia for Vince, Kath & James

New Movie Actress of The Year – Hasmine Killip for Pamilya Ordinaryo

Child Performer of the Year – Rhed Bustamante for Seklusyon

Indie Movie Director of the Year – Eduardo Roy for Pamilya Ordinaryo

Movie Director of the Year – Jun Robles Lana for Die Beautiful

Indie Movie of the Year – Pamilya Ordinaryo

Movie of the Year – Die Beautiful

Indie Movie Theme Song of the Year – Pauwi Na

Movie Musical Scorer of the Year – Everything About Her

Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year – Kusina

Movie Sound Engineer of the Year – Seklusyon

Indie Movie Original Theme Song of The Year – Panata

Movie Original Theme Song of the Year – Imagine You and Me

Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year – Hapis at Himagsik Ni Hermano Puli

Movie Production Designer of the Year – Seklusyon

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year – Sakaling Di Makarating

Movie Cinematographer of the Year – Die Beautiful

Indie Movie Editor of The Year – Pamilya Ordinaryo

Movie Editor of the Year – Die Beautiful

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year – Patay Na Si Hesus

Movie Screenwriter of the Year – Die Beautiful

(E. Sallan, Interaksyon/ pep.ph)

