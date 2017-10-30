Northern PH to see tourism boom

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 30, 2017
  • Business News
  • Page Views 71

    • All the four regions of Northern Philippines comprising the Cordilleras, Ilocos and Pangasinan, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon are bracing for a tourism boom arising from the government’s ongoing “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

    Part of this massive infrastructure buildup covers the country’s airports, which the four regions host the most number of, and stands to benefit the most.

    NorthPhil hosts the international airports in Clark, Subic and Laoag; principal domestic airports in Baguio City in the Cordilleras, Basco in Batanes, and Tuguegarao in Cagayan; and the community airports in Bagabag in Nueva Vizcaya, Baler in Aurora, Cauayan and Palanan in Isabela, Iba in Zambales, Itbayat Island in Batanes, Lingayen and Rosales in Pangasinan, Plaridel in Bulacan, Poro Point in La Union, and Vigan in Ilocos Sur,

    Most of those provinces form part of two super-regions – the North Luzon Agribusiness Quadrangle and the Metro Luzon Urban Beltway, both also accessible by sea.

    All of NorthPhil can be reached by land from any of its three international airports, particularly Clark with its ever-increasing number of international and domestic flights and a passenger volume expected to reach 1.5 million by end-2017.

    Unlike the international airport in Manila, Clark has room to expand.

    From Clark, the rest of northern Luzon can be reached by land through three major road arteries, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), nd the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

    TPLEX is due for completion early next year – thus making tourism traffic more convenient than any other region of NorthPhil’s magnitude.

    The Department of Tourism’s offices in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Region 1 (Ilocandia), Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) and Region 3 (Central Luzon) have partnered with the private sector such as the Association of Tourism Officers of Central Luzon and Cebu Pacific Air in promoting the region through the NorthPhil Tourism and Travel Expo to be held at the SM City Clark, Pampanga on November 17 to 19.(Malaya)

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Go cashless, Alibaba founder urges PH

    Next Story

    Senator Enverga defends small businesses in Edmonton roundtable

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 October 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Filipino businessmen urged to promote exports in Canada

      The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines has a suggestion for Filipino businessmen. CanCham president Julian Payne is recommending that businessmen should promote in person Filipino exports in Canada. Payne said during a visit to Davao City that exports should visit Canada and market their products themselves, according ...

    • 30 October 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      Isabel Granada collapses in Qatar, critical

      ‘She was joking with me’: Husband recalls moment before Isabel Granada collapsed Isabel Granada has yet to wake up from a coma after collapsing during a fan meet-and-greet, her husband, Arnel Cowley, said. On Tuesday night (Manila time), the actress was rushed to a hospital  in Doha, Qatar after suffering ...

    • 30 October 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      2016 Census shows Philippines top source of immigrants to Canada

      Almost 22 percent or 21.9 percent of Canadian citizens are immigrants, the highest proportion in more than 85 years. This ratio was shown in the results of the 2016 census published by the Statistics Canada federal agency on October 25. The figure approaches the 22.3 percent reported in 1921. ...

    • 30 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      Senator Enverga defends small businesses in Edmonton roundtable

      Ottawa, Ontario – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga, Jr., Senator from Ontario, recently met with local business owners in Edmonton to hear their concerns on the Liberal government’s proposed small-business tax changes. Within this roundtable, the Senator held consultations and an open forum Q&A with those Canadians directly impacted ...

    • 30 October 2017
      20 hours ago No comment

      Northern PH to see tourism boom

      All the four regions of Northern Philippines comprising the Cordilleras, Ilocos and Pangasinan, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon are bracing for a tourism boom arising from the government’s ongoing “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program. Part of this massive infrastructure buildup covers the country’s airports, which the four regions host ...

    %d bloggers like this: