NorthPhil poised to shine at tourism expo in Clark

  • November 17, 2018
    • The entire North Philippines – from Central Luzon to the Cordillera Administration Region – is poised to draw global interest as it top bills a grand and colorful tourism extravaganza on Nov. 16-18 in SM City Clark where the bests of the bests in the region go center stage in three full days of fun and excitement.

    Dubbed North Philippines (NorthPhil) Tourism and Travel Expo 2018, the event features cultural performances, video presentations, interactive exhibits, product updates, quiz bee and trivia games, exclusive travel packages, business opportunities, brand launches, exciting competitions, and culinary and fashion shows, among others.

    To open the NorthPhil Expo on Nov. 16 is Senator Richard Gordon, who will lead guests and visitors in a tour of the exhibits after delivering his keynote address. Joining him in the opening rites are the directors of the regional offices of the
    Department of Tourism (DOT) in CAR, Ilocandia, Cagayan Valley, Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, and the chief executives of various local government units.

    “Also highlighting Day One (Nov. 16) are the video presentations of DOT’s various regional offices, and the product updates of the ATTAP (Alliance of Travel and Tour Agencies of Pampanga),” said Central Luzon Tourism Officer-in-Charge Carol de Guzman-Uy.
    “The following day comes with DOT’s launch of CAR’s regional brand, Central Luzon’s presentation of its new website, business opportunities from the programs of the Philippine Retirement Authority, NorthPhil Expo Quiz Bee by the Pampanga Agents Travel Society, Cebu Pacific Hour, and a presentation by the DOT office in mainland Southern Tagalog,” Uy added.

    The NorthPhil Expo, according to DOT Cagayan Valley Tourism Director Virgilio M. Maguigad, will also have a Subic Bay Hour, a presentation of Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, and a unique launch of exclusive travel packages for lesbians, gays, bi-sexuals, transgenders, and queers (LGBTQs) by the Alliance of Travel and Tour Agencies of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

    Marking the third and final day, according to Ilocos Region Tourism Director Martin S. Valera, are a series of DOT’s regional video presentations top billed by I Love La Union with a trivia game, a Bataan Hour, weaving culture with nature and accessory fashion show by the DOT-Western Visayas, and Kulinarya Pampanga, Balik Pinas Balik Saya program and Baro’t Saya Design Competition by DOT-Central Luzon.

