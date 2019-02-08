Nurses Vote in Favour of Three-Year Provincial Agreement

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 8, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 40

    • BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) members have voted in favour of the tentative 2019-2022 provincial agreement reached between the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).

    More than 21,000 ballots were cast with 54 per cent of nurses voting to ratify the three-year deal that was reached in November 2018. The vote was held on January 21 at unionized work sites across the province.

    “I believe we have negotiated an innovative contract that will make a positive impact on the working lives of our members and the patients in their care. However, nurses have sent a clear message to the government that they are skeptical real change will come,” says BCNU President Christine Sorensen.

    Results from a 2017 province-wide BCNU member survey showed that staffing and workload were two of the most critical areas of focus for the bargaining committee to bring to the table. As a result, health authorities across the province now have a number of incentives to hire more nurses, especially during the first year of this agreement. The intended outcome is more nurses in the system, and less workload pressure which will lead to greater opportunities for nurses to provide the level of quality, safe patient care they are licensed and educated to do.

    “Unsustainable workload coupled with a systemic nursing shortage has a direct impact on a nurse’s ability to provide safe patient care. Our members have spoken. While more needs to be done, this contract is a step in the right direction,” says Sorensen. “It is now time for the union and employers to bring this language to life, and make real changes where our members and our patients need it most – our health care system.”

    The contract comes into effect April 1, 2019 and expires March 31, 2022.
    A detailed summary of this agreement can be found in a special edition of the BCNU Update magazine.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Supporting Visible Minority Newcomer Women in Vancouver

    Next Story

    Drew Barrymore all praises for TNT Boys

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 February 2019
      34 mins ago No comment

      Drew Barrymore all praises for TNT Boys

      Hollywood A-lister Drew Barrymore raved about the performance of the TNT Boys in an exclusive teaser of The World’s Best, which she posted to her Instagram account to promote the airing of the global talent competition that will air in February on US TV network CBS. “You know, I ...

    • 08 February 2019
      3 hours ago No comment

      Nurses Vote in Favour of Three-Year Provincial Agreement

      BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) members have voted in favour of the tentative 2019-2022 provincial agreement reached between the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC). More than 21,000 ballots were cast with 54 per cent of nurses voting to ratify the three-year deal that ...

    • 08 February 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Supporting Visible Minority Newcomer Women in Vancouver

      Pilot to address multiple barriers to success for women in Canada’s job market Vancouver, BC—The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that newcomers have the support and services they need to make the most of their talents and experience in order to fully integrate and contribute to the ...

    • 08 February 2019
      7 hours ago No comment

      Privacy watchdog says studying Globe ‘data breach’

      The National Privacy Commission (NPC) said Tuesday it was evaluating a “personal data breach” issue reported by Globe Telecom, which affected 8,851 customers. Globe confirmed the breach but said that the issue had been “rectified.” The affected customers registered last Friday to Globe’s “On The List” promo after receiving ...

    • 06 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Majority of Filipinos say 15 years old and above who commit crimes should be jailed – SWS

      MAJORITY of Filipinos believe that children aged 15 years and above who are into rape, murder and drugs should be held liable, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Tuesday to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR). The SWS survey was conducted from July 13 to ...

    %d bloggers like this: