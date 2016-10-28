Related
Yesterday, with the help of 40 children and their families as well as local dignitaries, Amazon made a special donation of more than $6,700 to Surrey Libraries in support of its Read to Baby (R2B) program. This event happened during a special celebratory storytime at City Centre Library, including ...
President Duterte’s rating remains excellent after a hundred days. But if I were to use one word to describe it, that would be… worrisome. Murder She Wrote? More than anything else, the President’s war on drugs has defined his first hundred days. It’s all he talked about and now ...
A committee of the House of Representatives in the Philippines concluded its 10th and last hearing on the proposed Traffic Crisis Bill. The measure being considered by the House committee on transportation seeks to grant emergency powers to President Rodrigo Duterte to address the traffic crisis in the country. ...
GASOLINE COST IN MINDANAO DECLINED BY P3/LITER The Department of Energy (DOE) has asked oil players in Mindanao to explain the unusually huge reduction in their gasoline prices, warning this may eventually qualify them for “anticompetitive behavior.” The DOE was referring to the move by some oil companies in ...