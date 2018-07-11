Ocean’s Eight (PG)

  July 11, 2018
    • Grand Theft!

    Hats off to the ladies! Un like the disappointing all female remake of Ghostbusters Warner Brothers pulls off a winner with Ocean’s Eleven. Taking off where dapper George Clooney and the boys left off this fresh caper adventure is fun from the get go. Steal away a few hours of your time by heading out to any Cineplex Cinema around B.C. To get in On the act.

    Crime runs in the family. Call it All in The Family as Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie decides to take off where her brother left off. No, we’re not talking Debbie’s does Dallas here, Hot to trot after a stint in The slammer likeable Sandra Bullock uses her charm and savvy to go after the ultimate prize. New York is where the action is and calls in some I o u’s, friends from the past and a few new recruits to help pull off a fantastic job. Each member of the squad has their own particular set of talents as they prepare for the big night.

    One of the biggest days on the social calendar is Vogue Magazine’s annual shindig at e prestigious Met on the first Monday in May. What better feeding grounds to steal from than a crowd of moneyed celebrities, movie stars, fashionistas and VIPS. Like clockwork Deb’s clan concoct state and execute a heist like no other.

    Bubbly performances and top. It acting from a first rate cast including Cate Blanchet and Anne Hathaway who all seem to be having great time only enhance is terrific comical caper. Given that lavish look and abundant energy reveals that director Gary Ross likely will be doing Ocean’s Nine with this re-United cast.

    By Alan Samuel

