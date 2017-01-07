Office Christmas Party (PG) ***

Seasonal Shenanigans!

Tis the season to have a good time. Some down in their luck workers wind up in the fight of their lives for survival in Paramount Film’s funny Office Christmas Party. Prepare for a crazy comical onslaught for comedy lovers at Cineplex Odeon screens around B.C.

Family businesses can be good or bad depending on the make-up of the owners. One particular established firm is feeling the squeeze as one if the owners decides to reign in costs. Afraid of losing their jobs the men currently running the show decide to host a last hurrah – an office party like no other. Behind the revelry is a delicate deliberate plan to find a pliable investor to sort of keep things going and head office and board of directors be damned.

As a family business big time chaos develops between the two now adult children of this inherited mess. Out to save the resident boss is the always amiable Jason Bateman. Laughs galore populate this politically incorrect assault in the senses . Raunchy humour abounds in this madcap farce that boasts some pretty sly humour designed to bring in the festive season with a bang.

Looking for a good laugh? Then let it all hang out as this riotous farce works. And for those into finding some redemption there is also a little moral message gently included to make Office Christmas Party somewhat genteel and sincere among the comedic chaos.

By Alan Samuel

