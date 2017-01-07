office-christmas-party-trailer-001

Office Christmas Party (PG) ***

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 7, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 23

    • Seasonal Shenanigans!

    office-xmas-partyTis the season to have a good time. Some down in their luck workers wind up in the fight of their lives for survival in Paramount Film’s funny Office Christmas Party. Prepare for a crazy comical onslaught for comedy lovers at Cineplex  Odeon screens around B.C.

              Family businesses can be good or bad depending on the make-up of the owners. One particular established firm is feeling the squeeze as one if the owners decides to reign in costs. Afraid of losing their jobs the men currently running the show decide to host a last hurrah – an office party like no other. Behind the revelry is a delicate deliberate plan to find a pliable investor to sort of keep things going and head office and board of directors be damned.

    As a family business big time chaos develops between the two now adult children  of this inherited mess.  Out to save the resident boss is the always amiable Jason Bateman. Laughs galore populate this politically incorrect assault in the senses .  Raunchy humour abounds in this madcap farce that boasts some pretty sly humour designed to bring in the festive season with a bang.

    Looking for a good laugh? Then let it all hang out as this riotous farce works. And for those into finding some redemption there is also a little moral message gently included to make Office Christmas Party somewhat genteel and sincere among the comedic chaos.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    EXTRA SERVICE

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • office-christmas-party-trailer-001
      07 January 2017
      47 mins ago No comment

      Office Christmas Party (PG) ***

      Seasonal Shenanigans! Tis the season to have a good time. Some down in their luck workers wind up in the fight of their lives for survival in Paramount Film’s funny Office Christmas Party. Prepare for a crazy comical onslaught for comedy lovers at Cineplex  Odeon screens around B.C.           ...

    • coleen-arci-and-jessy-handa-na-for-extra-service
      06 January 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      EXTRA SERVICE

      Arci, Jessy and Coleen are together for the first time in a sexy action comedy that’s Star Cinema’s first salvo for 2017, “Extra Service,” directed by Chris Martinez. Arci is paired with Ejay Falcon, Jessy with Enzo Pineda who’s from GMA-7 and Coleen with Vin Abrenica, a transferee from ...

    • 65th_miss_universe_final_logo_8
      06 January 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      Beauty Pageant 2017 in Manila

      Miss Universe is one of the most highly-anticipated events in over 190 countries. With over 90 gorgeous women competing for the crown, is a battle not only of beauty, but also of wit and confidence. The pageant is even more thrilling for Filipino fans as it will be hosted ...

    • Annual_Miss_Universe_Pageant
      06 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Gov’t steps up preparations for Miss Universe

      The safety, security, and convenience of the public and the candidates of the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Manila were ensured by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) yesterday. Malacañang has likewise directed government agencies to extend full support to the forthcoming international event. ...

    • The first new Canadians of 2017 took their oath at the Supreme Court of Canada on January 3
      05 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Filipinos among new Canadians who took first citizenship oath of 2017

      Filipinos among new Canadians who took first citizenship oath of 2017 Marvin Rivera took his oath as a Canadian citizen on January 3, as part of the first batch of new Canadians who recited the first citizenship oath in 2017. Rivera took the oath with his wife Maria and son ...

    %d bloggers like this: