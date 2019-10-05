Officials say no improper act on Huawei officer arrest: Canada

    • VANCOUVER – There is no evidence Canadian border officials or police acted improperly when Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was detained and arrested at Vancouver’s airport nearly 10 months ago, the attorney general of Canada said in a filing released on Monday.

    The filing was made available as Meng and her lawyers were in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver arguing for additional disclosure surrounding the arrest, including contacts between US and Canadian authorities.

    The defense claims Meng was unlawfully searched and questioned under the ruse of an immigration check and is seeking a halt to extradition proceedings.

    Meng, 47, was detained at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business in Iran. She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

    The disclosure hearing is scheduled through Wednesday this week and to resume on Sept. 30 for another five days. Meng’s extradition hearing is not scheduled to start until January.(K .Freifeld, Reuters/abs-cbn news)

     

