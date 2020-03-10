New Posts Recently publish post More

  13 March 2020
    2 days ago No comment

    Masking a Scare

    Almost everyday for the last two weeks, there is nothing else on the news, social media, and the circles we move in that does not discuss COVID-19. The whole world has stopped – travel, businesses, conferences, concerts – anything that has to do with travelling and gathering large groups ...

  13 March 2020
    2 days ago No comment

    ABS-CBN CONDUCTS CLEAN-UP DRIVES, GIVES AWAY LIGTAS BAGS FOR TAAL VICTIMS

    The status of Taal Volcano is down to Alert Level 2 but Kapamilya love continues to be felt by displaced families through ABS-CBN’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Taal” public service campaign. The Kapamilya network has united with various groups for clean-up drives done in Agoncillo and Tanauan in Batangas, relief operations, ...

  13 March 2020
    2 days ago No comment

    Gov’t urged to cut fees, ease rules on trade: For quick rebound from COVID

    The government should implement measures that would streamline processes to facilitate trade, as well as reduce transactions costs, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak to ensure a quick rebound of the country’s external sector, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said. “The government should further intensify its ...

  13 March 2020
    2 days ago No comment

    Sotto orders lockdown as 2 senators go on self-quarantine over Covid-19 fears

    SENATORS Sherwin Gatchalian and Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay have opted to self-quarantine after they were exposed to a male individual who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd has ordered a lockdown of the Senate building to disinfect it as all public hearings ...

  13 March 2020
    2 days ago No comment

    ‘Isko’ to ‘self-quarantine’ after returning from virus-hit London

    MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Wednesday night that he would undergo self-quarantine after his business trip in London as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Domagoso said he would stay in his office at Manila City Hall and limit his interaction with others. ...

