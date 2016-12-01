Our Kind of Traitor (PG) ***

Wannabe Bond!

Espionage can make for murky bedfellows. Corruption and greed weave a mighty tangled web in Our Kind of Traitor. Tandem producers Lionsgate Films and EOne Entertainment got it right for this not so fine set of affairs now circling the wagons on DVD

Chance encounters can prove fatal. On a stopover in of all places Marrakesh the mystery deepens for a British Couple. Well matched are Ewan McGregor and Naomie Harris. Do the right thing is in The DNA of this mild mannered professor whose Boy Scout attitude leads to some major jeopardy for him and his alluring wife.

During a Chance meeting with an outwardly friendly bear of a Russian the pair are thrust into the murky world of crime and espionage. Devised by master spy novelist John Le Carre the stakes are sky high in This tale of bribery, Nieves and Justice, Russian style. Able to take it and keep on coming is Stella. Skarsgard as a gregarious mobster who just wants the best for her family.

Trappings of the rich and famous are front and centre here as an opulent lifestyle masks a dark secret winding its way into the upper echelons of British society. Empires are lost, empires are won serving up a delightful journey into decadence and tribal Justice. Drop dead gorgeous scenery of some delicious European playgrounds almost want you to pack your bags and leave.

By Alan Samuel