Overweight Filipino boxer Jhack Tepora fails to make Pacquiao-Broner undercard

LAS VEGAS – Tinimbang pero sobra.

Jhack Tepora came to the weigh-in with extra pounds, and the pride of Cebu paid for it dearly.

Tepora was stripped of his interim WBA featherweight belt after failing to make 126-pound weight limit on Friday (January 18).

Tepora was also disqualified from his bout against Hugo Ruiz of Mexico in the undercard of the January 19 Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner headliner at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

His bout against Ruiz was supposed to be on the pay-per-view undercard.

With Tepora out, there are only three Filipinos fighting in the undercard. They are Rey Perez, Jayar Inson and Genisis Labranza.

Tepora weighed 5.5 pounds over the 126-pound limit. He was given two hours to shed off the excess pounds.

Tepora was replaced in the card by Alberto Guevara.

Tepora is undefeated at 22-0 with 17 knockouts.

By Rey Fortaleza (with files from Julian-Ray Fortaleza, Mario ‘Bro. Marv’ Hernandez, and Christian Cunanan, Photo: Wendell Alinea)

