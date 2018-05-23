P16B cruise port proposed

Port mogul Enrique Razon has offered to build a $308-million cruise port facility in Manila.

The project has obtained the support of President Duterte as the proposal is in line with the government’s National Cruise Tourism Development Strategy (NCTDS).

Razon through his real estate company Sureste Properties Inc. proposed to build the Solaire Cruise and Yachting Center (SCYC) in Paranaque City near Solaire Resorts and Casino which he owns.

The project, to be implemented for a period of two to 10 years, would include marine and terminal facilities, homeport and port-of-call operations, an expanded harbor offering dining, shopping, entertainment and maritime recreation, and walkable esplanades and plazas.

Razon and consultant to the project Guillaume Lucci presented the unsolicited proposal recently to President Duterte after the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) endorsed the project.

The President expressed no objection to the proposal subject to the compliance of all government required permits and environmental clearances.

Duterte made reference in particular to the impact to the environment and his policy of zero tolerance on corruption, Sureste said in a statement.

The center will develop a Philippines-centric cruise industry with a domestic itinerary to boost local tourism.

It also aims to bring home Filipinos who are working in cruise tourism and accelerate development of seafarer training in the Philippines and to reduce pressure on airports.

As an unsolicited proposal, SCYC would have to go through Swiss challenge.

The project is also in line with TIEZA’s legacy project: The Manila Cruise Port.

The development of a cruise port facility in Manila is one of the projects in the NCTDS.

Manila has been identified as a strategic location for cruise tourism in the National Tourism Development Plan. This is in accordance to Republic Act No. 9593 (Tourism Act of 2009) which declares tourism as an indispensable element of the national economy and an industry of national interest and importance for its immense socio-economic contributions and upliftment of national pride.

Philippine Ports Authority general manager Jay Santiago gave the proponent the go-signal to develop a private commercial cruise terminal port facility located at Barangay Tambo, Paranaque City subject to the submission of an environmental compliance certificate.

The project shall be applied for designation as a tourism enterprise zone of TIEZA, under which the proponent can avail of fiscal and nonfiscal incentives and pursue other workable expectations.

TIEZA is inviting bidders for the consultancy services on the feasibility study (FS) for the construction of a Cruise Port Facility and Terminal in the cities covering portions of Paranaque, and Pasay cities.

The area covers the bay area of the CCP complex, particularly the CCP-owned area subject of the TIEZA-CCP memorandum of agreement and is extended to cover the bay area of Entertainment City in Paranaque.

This FS is a step towards master planning the Cruise Port Project on the identified feasible location and the detailed engineering design requirements. (Malaya)

Like this: Like Loading...