P50k worth of suspected shabu seized in Caloocan sting

About P50,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized from five suspects in a sting operation at Barangay 33 in Maypajo, Caloocan City Tuesday evening.

Arrested were George Morales, 44; Crispin Vizmanos, 59; Rannie Valverde, 36; Edwin Espera, 41; and Karen John Montalban, 34.

Elements of the Northern Police District Special Operations Unit conducted the buy-bust operation against illegal selling of firearms and ammunition at about 8 p.m.

Investigation showed that the suspects were arrested after they sold 20 pieces of caliber .45 live ammunition worth P400 to a poseur buyer.

Fifteen sachets of suspected shabu worth P50,000 were recovered from the suspects.

The 20 pieces of caliber .45 live ammunition and the P400 marked money were also retrieved by the police.

The recovered pieces of evidence were brought to the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory Office at Camp Crame in Quezon City for laboratory examination.

The suspects, who are now under police custody, will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Minka Tiangco)

Like this: Like Loading...