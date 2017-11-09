Pacquiao Has Bad News – Horn Rematch Secured By Brisbane

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 9, 2017
  • Filipino Athletes
  • Page Views 69

    • Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) has been out of the ring since suffering an upset unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) back in July.  With the victory, Horn captured Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title.

    The fight took place before a crowd of 51,000 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

    The outcome was viewed as controversial – with many experts disagreeing with the scores and stamping Pacquiao as the true winner of the contest.

    There were numerous protests from Pacquiao and his camp, but the WBO conducted and investigation and issued a ruling that backed the scoring.

    A rematch was scheduled to take place in November, but Pacquiao withdrew – citing conflicts with his political career as a senator in the Philippines.

    Pacquiao made it very clear to his promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, that he would never return to Australia for a rematch with Horn.

    But there was a huge problem, as Arum explained on numerous occasions, there was a contract agreement which gave Brisbane the first crack to secure the rights to Pacquiao-Horn rematch.

    Another problem, no other location was offering as much money as Brisbane to secure the fight.

    On Monday, during a press conference with the media, Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan confirmed Brisbane had officially secured the rights to host the Australian’s rematch with Pacquiao.

    Lonergan confirmed if Pacquiao finally did agree to a rematch, it could only take place in Brisbane.

    “The only problem we do have is our good friend Mr Pacquiao who is never as easy we would like him to be,” Lonergan said.

    “We will work with him for the next few months to get that fight down here.”

    There is no word if Pacquiao still intends to pursue the Horn rematch. With Brisbane being finalized as the official location, the chances of the rematch coming off is slim.

    There is also no indication on whether or not Pacquiao plans to fight again. Pacquiao, who turns 39 before the year is out, could very well retire. (philboxing.com/boxingscene.com)

    Share

    Previous Story

    The Snowman (PG)

    Next Story

    Marawi residents return home

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 November 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      CBCP slams fake news, denies mourning Hapilon, Maute deaths

      MANILA- The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) denied on Tuesday that they regret the killing of terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute. Outgoing CBCP President Archbishop Socrates Villegas said no such statement was made and decried how they were again the “hapless victim of fake news.” ...

    • 09 November 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Marawi residents return home

      MARAWI CITY — Residents of this Lanao del Sur provincial capital, where Islamic State (IS) supporters waged a brutal five-month battle, began returning home on Tuesday, but gunfire greeted them as soldiers scoured devastated neighborhoods for remaining militants. The military announced on Monday that the fighting, which claimed more ...

    • 09 November 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao Has Bad News – Horn Rematch Secured By Brisbane

      Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) has been out of the ring since suffering an upset unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) back in July.  With the victory, Horn captured Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title. The fight took place before a crowd of 51,000 ...

    • 09 November 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      The Snowman (PG)

      Winter Wonderland! Puzzles are a hallmark of good thrillers. Be on the lookout for a madman or madwoman or combo on the loose in The Snowman. Expect the tension to ramp up in this classy whodunnit from Universal Pictures now convincingly carving corpses up meticulously at Cineplex Theatres around ...

    • 07 November 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Trudeau announces visit to Philippines

      Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 2 announced that he will travel to Vietnam and the Philippines from November 6 to 14, 2017. In a media release, the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada noted that the trip provides an opportunity for Trudeau to meet with partners in ...

    %d bloggers like this: