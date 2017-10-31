Pacquiao Has Bad News – Horn Rematch Secured By Brisbane

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 31, 2017
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 16

    • Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) has been out of the ring since suffering an upset unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) back in July. With the victory, Horn captured Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title.

    The fight took place before a crowd of 51,000 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
    The outcome was viewed as controversial – with many experts disagreeing with the scores and stamping Pacquiao as the true winner of the contest.

    There were numerous protests from Pacquiao and his camp, but the WBO conducted and investigation and issued a ruling that backed the scoring.
    A rematch was scheduled to take place in November, but Pacquiao withdrew – citing conflicts with his political career as a senator in the Philippines.

    Pacquiao made it very clear to his promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, that he would never return to Australia for a rematch with Horn.
    But there was a huge problem, as Arum explained on numerous occasions, there was a contract agreement which gave Brisbane the first crack to secure the rights to Pacquiao-Horn rematch.

    Another problem, no other location was offering as much money as Brisbane to secure the fight.

    On Monday, during a press conference with the media, Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan confirmed Brisbane had officially secured the rights to host the Australian’s rematch with Pacquiao.

    Lonergan confirmed if Pacquiao finally did agree to a rematch, it could only take place in Brisbane.

    “The only problem we do have is our good friend Mr Pacquiao who is never as easy we would like him to be,” Lonergan said.

    “We will work with him for the next few months to get that fight down here.”
    There is no word if Pacquiao still intends to pursue the Horn rematch. With Brisbane being finalized as the official location, the chances of the rematch coming off is slim.

    There is also no indication on whether or not Pacquiao plans to fight again. Pacquiao, who turns 39 before the year is out, could very well retire.

    philboxing.com/boxingscene.com

    Share

    Previous Story

    Filipino businessmen urged to promote exports in Canada

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 31 October 2017
      1 min ago No comment

      Pacquiao Has Bad News – Horn Rematch Secured By Brisbane

      Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) has been out of the ring since suffering an upset unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) back in July. With the victory, Horn captured Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title. The fight took place before a crowd of 51,000 ...

    • 30 October 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Filipino businessmen urged to promote exports in Canada

      The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines has a suggestion for Filipino businessmen. CanCham president Julian Payne is recommending that businessmen should promote in person Filipino exports in Canada. Payne said during a visit to Davao City that exports should visit Canada and market their products themselves, according ...

    • 30 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      Isabel Granada collapses in Qatar, critical

      ‘She was joking with me’: Husband recalls moment before Isabel Granada collapsed Isabel Granada has yet to wake up from a coma after collapsing during a fan meet-and-greet, her husband, Arnel Cowley, said. On Tuesday night (Manila time), the actress was rushed to a hospital  in Doha, Qatar after suffering ...

    • 30 October 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      2016 Census shows Philippines top source of immigrants to Canada

      Almost 22 percent or 21.9 percent of Canadian citizens are immigrants, the highest proportion in more than 85 years. This ratio was shown in the results of the 2016 census published by the Statistics Canada federal agency on October 25. The figure approaches the 22.3 percent reported in 1921. ...

    • 30 October 2017
      20 hours ago No comment

      Senator Enverga defends small businesses in Edmonton roundtable

      Ottawa, Ontario – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga, Jr., Senator from Ontario, recently met with local business owners in Edmonton to hear their concerns on the Liberal government’s proposed small-business tax changes. Within this roundtable, the Senator held consultations and an open forum Q&A with those Canadians directly impacted ...

    %d bloggers like this: