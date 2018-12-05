Pacquiao and Broner Exchange Words at First Presser

Manny Pacquaio and Adrien Broner faced off for the cameras for the first time on Monday the 19th of November. The two will compete in a welterweight championship bout on January 19th.

The press conference began with statements from various representatives of MP Promotions, Premiere Boxing Champions, Showtime, About Billions Promotions, and Mayweather Promotions. Afterwords from the likes of Leonard Ellerbe and Stephen Espinoza, Pacquiao and Broner took their turns to speak.

“Come and see the best Manny Pacquiao again.” said the Senator from the Philippines. Pacquiao had scored his first knockout in 9 years recently with a stoppage over Lucas Matthysse this year.

When asked about the reported Mayweather bout, Pacquiao discussed his conversation with Floyd in Japan stating, “He said he wanted to come out of retirement to fight me, to challenge me.” Pacquiao also mentioned his distaste for trash talk.

On his part, Adrien Broner came out of the gates ready to toss verbal jabs at the almost forty-year-old Pacquiao. “He’s a future hall of famer. He does some great things, his top three [skills] is singing, promoting Hennessy, and planking.”

The “planking” Broner is referring to is the position of Pacquiao faced down unconscious after he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez. “I’m about to beat his m*****f****** ass, on God…” continued Broner. Broner went on to also question Pacquiao’s chin repeating that he had been knocked out in three bouts during his career. The two face off in another press conference, Tuesday in Los Angeles.(By Julian Ray Fortaleza)

