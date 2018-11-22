Pacquiao and Broner press conference scheduled for Monday, Tuesday

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 22, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 51

    • Eight division world champion Manny “Pac-man” Pacquiao recently took a trip to speak at world-renowned Oxford and Cambridge universities in London, however the next two stops of his trip are more business-related.

    Facing Adrien Broner in the very near future, Monday November 19th sees the first time the combatants will appear face to face.

    In New York City, Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner will be announced to the world as the next step in the career of the Hall of famer and the product from Cincinnati. Verbal jabs will be exchanged between the two, with Broner, a former 4 division world champion, surely doing most of the work.

    A second press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, which will take place in Los Angeles.

    The event will be under the Premiere Boxing Champions promotion of Al Haymon, and is rumoured to be a pay-per-view event on Fox. While PBC has yet to hold a pay-per-view event, they signed a deal this past September to expand their coverage with the Fox networks, which includes a number of PPV events.

    By Julian Ray Fortaleza

    Share

    Previous Story

    Tiger vs Phil in post-Thanksgiving match play

    Next Story

    DILG, ABS-CBN execs iron out problems on ‘Ang Probinsyano’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 November 2018
      17 hours ago No comment

      Taking the leap of faith “To Love Some Buddy”

      Maja Salvador and Zanjoe Marudo team up for the first time in a film that gives a glimpse of what is at stake when one takes a friendship to the next level QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES – Films like “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Love, Rosie” demonstrate how friendships that ...

    • 22 November 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Together Again

      All’s well that ends well. The16-month drama starring Filipino eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and his American Hall of Fame trainer of16-year Freddie Roach is believed to have been resolved with finality. Hours after the last and second leg of the two-city press tour in Los Angeles Wednesday (Manila ...

    • 22 November 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo join forces in newest primetime drama ‘Cain at Abel’

      This November, GMA Network brings forth a stirring new tale of brotherhood and sacrifice with its highly-anticipated primetime spectacle, Cain at Abel. Headlining the series are two Kapuso royalties, Primetime King Dingdong Dantes as Daniel and Drama King Dennis Trillo as Miguel/Elias, who are both looking forward to this ...

    • 22 November 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      MTRCB chair asked about ‘Ang Probinsyano’ issue

      Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Rachel Areñas has given her side on the issue between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and ABS-CBN’s primetime TV series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” In a recent interview on DZMM, Areñas reiterated the agency — which is responsible for the classification ...

    • 22 November 2018
      19 hours ago No comment

      DILG, ABS-CBN execs iron out problems on ‘Ang Probinsyano’

      ‘Walang gusot na hindi napapag-usapan,’ says the Philippine National Police after DILG Secretary Eduardo Año met with the cast of the popular TV series Days after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced its displeasure for the TV series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, its officials and the ...

    %d bloggers like this: