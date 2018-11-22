Pacquiao and Broner press conference scheduled for Monday, Tuesday

Eight division world champion Manny “Pac-man” Pacquiao recently took a trip to speak at world-renowned Oxford and Cambridge universities in London, however the next two stops of his trip are more business-related.

Facing Adrien Broner in the very near future, Monday November 19th sees the first time the combatants will appear face to face.

In New York City, Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner will be announced to the world as the next step in the career of the Hall of famer and the product from Cincinnati. Verbal jabs will be exchanged between the two, with Broner, a former 4 division world champion, surely doing most of the work.

A second press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, which will take place in Los Angeles.

The event will be under the Premiere Boxing Champions promotion of Al Haymon, and is rumoured to be a pay-per-view event on Fox. While PBC has yet to hold a pay-per-view event, they signed a deal this past September to expand their coverage with the Fox networks, which includes a number of PPV events.

By Julian Ray Fortaleza

