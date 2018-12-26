Pacquiao Celebrates 40th Birthday

Senator Manny Pacquiao celebrates his 40th birthday at the KCC Convention Center in General Santos City, Philippines Monday night. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was once again the guest of honor. Aside from family and friends, the guest list included prominent politicians and showbiz personalities. Major prizes in the raffle draw comprised of 4 automobiles, 58 motorcycles and 24 40-inch LED TVs. Photos by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions



Senator Manny Pacquiao gives away around 2,000 grocery bags to residents of barangay Tinoto in Maasim, Sarangani, Philippines as part of his annual birthday tradition.

