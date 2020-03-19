Pacquiao confident he can fight in July

  joelcastro.com
  March 19, 2020
  Boxing
    • Reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Super welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao said he is confident he could fight in July when the Covid pandemic shall have waned.

    Pacquiao wants to fight either welterweight Mikey Garcia (40-1-0 win-loss-draw record with 30 knockouts) or International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. (26-0 with 21 knockouts) next.

    “The fight is still a long way off. It’s still in July. So by July, Covid is already gone,” Pacquiao told The Manila Times in an interview last Thursday at the Makati Shangrila Hotel.

    Garcia said he wants to face Pacquiao after his unanimous decision win over Jessie Vargas last February 29 in their welterweight bout in Frisco, Texas.

    In his last fight last July 20, Pacquiao defeated American Keith Thurman by a split decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Pacquiao, 41, advised the people not to panic in critical times like the Covid contagion.

    “Huminahon lang basta palaging maging malinis, huwag magalala. God is good all the time. (Just calm down. Stay clean and don’t worry),” added the senator. (J.T. Ramos, TMT)

