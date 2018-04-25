Pacquiao, Matthyse promote Kuala Lumpur fight

    • For the longest time, it was always hall of fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank who stands in the podium to host press conferences involving Manny Pacquiao’s biggest fights. Now, for the first time, the Filipino boxing legend himself stood in the podium to promote his own fight and visibly proud of it. Pacquiao was not only proud to promote his fight with Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse scheduled on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, but was also proud to have assembled an impressive card that have four world titles on the line.

    “This is only the beginning,” Pacquiao said in front a full packed media conference held at the City of Dreams Grand Ballroom Wednesday afternoon. “I believe there is so much that we can do to uplift the spirit of our Asian boxers in order for them to shine globally.”

    “I am proud to assemble an array of Asian boxers in my undercard who will fight against the world,” Pacquiao added who also said that his goal, through his MP Promotions, is to “rekindle the glory and legacy of fights that have defined boxing history.”

    D. Secuya, philboxing

