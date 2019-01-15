Pacquiao odds-on favourite in January 19 fight with Broner

LLAMADO!

Manny Pacquiao is the bookmakers’ pick to win in his January 19 fight with American boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

The site bookmaker.eu has reported that opening boxing lines at Bookmaker Sportsbook put the seasoned Pacquiao (-250 ) versus Broner ( +210 ).

“The current boxing line has Manny Pacquiao as the boxing favorite at -250, meaning you have to risk $250 to win $100,” according to bookmaker.eu. “Adrien Broner is this fight’s underdog, that has value at +210, meaning that for every $100 bet you will win $210.”

Meantime, oddsshark.com reported that Pacquiao is the favourite at -300, meaning a $300 bet for him will win $100.

“Pacquiao has a lot to lose in this fight as I believe if he puts in an impressive performance in this bout against a guy who was compared to Floyd Mayweather Jr., he may get his rematch with Mayweather, which comes with a big payday,” Scott Hastings wrote. “On the other side, when Broner is focused and ready to battle, he can be very elusive and accurate with his punches that could carry him to victory. I think overall, Pac-Man is going to really pressure Broner and work the body hoping to keep his offense at bay in the later rounds.”

Over at sportsbettingdime.com, Ryan Bolta also cited the same -300 odds for Pacquiao against Broner.

“These are two boxers that need victories to keep them on a necessary path,” Bolta wrote. “Don’t expect either fighter to enter the ring unprepared. Broner is slightly taller and much younger, but Pacquiao has been the busier and more successful fighter. Your choice of who will win will boil down to philosophy and possibly your gut more than anything else.”

As Pinoys love to say, ABANGAN!

(By Rey Fortaleza)

