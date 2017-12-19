Pacquiao promises additional budget for PSC in 2019

  • December 19, 2017
    • SEN. Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he will push for additional budget allocation for the Philippine Sports Commission in 2019 in his capacity as chairman of the Senate committee on sports.

    Speaking during the launch of the PSC-Pacquiao Amateur Boxing Cup, a joint grassroots sports project, Pacquiao said the additional budget will enable the PSC to rehabilitate facilities under its control.

    He went around the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex with PSC chairman Butch Ramirez and PSC Commissioners Mon Fernandez, Celia Kiram and Charles Maxey before the press launch and took note of the aging facilities.

    “I went around the complex; there really are a lot of things to be done.  Madami na talagang dapat i-repair,” said Pacquiao.

    Pacquiao also visited the PSC Sports Museum where he donated two signed posters and other memorabilia.

    “The PSC’s Sports Museum is nice but it should be in a more prominent place,” he said.

    The PSC-Pacquiao Amateur Boxing Cup will be launched in the senator’s home city of Gen. Santos on Dec. 16.  It will be a two-day event with winners bringing home cash prizes and participants getting subsidies to cover their transportation and meals. The project will tour the country until May next year.

    Asked what will be in store for the overall winners of the tilt, Pacquiao said “they will be supported.

    “Tutulungan natin sila to become better in boxing and maybe later on be part of the national team,” he said.

    by: Malaya

