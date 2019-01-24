Pacquiao on running for president: Why not?

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 24, 2019
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 77

    • Philippine Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is not ruling out the possibility that he may become the country’s president someday.

    In an interview with Sports Illustrated, which was published on January 22, Pacquiao said that he has no plans to run for the highest office at the moment.

    “Do you want to run for president of your country?” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated asked.
    “Right now I don’t have a plan to run for president,” Pacquiao said.
    “But if that comes calling, why not?” he added.
    Pacquiao expects to be at the Senate soon.
    “There are a lot of bills that need to pass,” he said. “We just passed the tobacco tax increase. That was very important. The government needs the extra money. I passed a bill for the protection of overseas workers.
    “I want to start a Philippine boxing commission,” Pacquiao continued. “We need protections, proper requirements to help fighters. I want to make ROTC mandatory. We need more soldiers. Not only for wars, but for dealing with disasters.”
    On January 19, Pacquiao defended his WBA welterweight title against American boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.
    He was also asked by Sports Illustrated why he is still fighting.
    “I’m passionate about the sport,” Pacquiao said. “It’s why I’m still here. [If I retired] I’d have no problem with money. I’m blessed by God. I just want to fight.”
    In a post-fight interview on the ring after defeating Broner, Pacquiao issued a challenge to Floyd Mayweather, who defeated him in 2015.
    “Tell him (Floyd Mayweather) to come back to the ring and we will fight. I’m willing to fight again Floyd Mayweather if he’s willing to come back to boxing,” Pacquiao told Showtime’s Jim Gray in a post-fight interview.
    Pacquiao repeated the challenge in his interview with Sports llustrated.
    “He came into my dressing room before, said good luck. I’m still here in boxing. I want to fight the best fighters out there. If he cannot fight on my level, he better stay retired,” Pacquiao said about Mayweather.

    Mayweather hasn’t fought since August 2017, when he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor.
    On December 31, 2018, he collected $9 million after beating Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of a three-round exhibition in Japan.
    Sports Illustrated asked Pacquiao when he plans to fight again.
    “May or June. I have to balance training with my work in the Senate,” Pacquiao said.

    Pacquiao’s victory over Broner was his 61st win in his career.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Remittances up by 3.1%

    Next Story

    The Girl in the Orange Dress’ review: Hide-and-seek made fun and romantic

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 24 January 2019
      12 hours ago No comment

      The Girl in the Orange Dress’ review: Hide-and-seek made fun and romantic

      The Girl in the Orange Dress has all the kilig feels with Jessy Mendiola’s comeback on the big screen via first ever team up with Jericho Rosales. ‘The Girl in the Orange Dress’ tells the story of Anna Villegas (Jessy), who is captured in a short video as she is being carried into ...

    • 24 January 2019
      12 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao on running for president: Why not?

      Philippine Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is not ruling out the possibility that he may become the country’s president someday. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, which was published on January 22, Pacquiao said that he has no plans to run for the highest office at the moment. ...

    • 22 January 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Remittances up by 3.1%

      Money sent home by Filipinos working overseas rose 2.8 percent in November 2018 to $2.32 billion from $2.26 billion a year earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Tuesday. The BSP said in a statement the November figure brought total cash remittances in the first 11 months of 2018 ...

    • 22 January 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Endeavor PH aims to drive local start-up community

      Endeavor Philippines, the local chapter of the global entrepreneurship network, is planning to drive further the local start-up community. Endeavor, a group that mentors high-impact entrepreneurs, has been operating in the country since 2015. Since it was founded here, 20 entrepreneurs from 16 companies across various industries have already ...

    • 22 January 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Faster growth for 2019 seen

      The economy is seen to grow between 6.8 and 7.2 percent this year driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, based on a research of an investment banks. The outlook of First Metro Investments Corp. (FMIC) is significantly higher than the World Bank’s forecast of a 6.5 percent GDP growth for ...

    %d bloggers like this: