Pacquiao signs to face Horn

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 12, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 52

    • Signed, sealed and delivered.

    Finally, Manny Pacquiao has decided to sign above the dotted line and resurface in the ring against undefeated Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia.

    The fight contract was signed yesterday, Pacquiao’s Canadian adviser Mike Koncz moments after the Los Angeles Times came out with a story, saying  a deal has been reached for the Filipino senator to defend his World Boxing Organization welterweight title at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

    The Queensland government is partially footing the bill in bringing Pacquiao to Australia in what will go down as the biggest bout ever to be held Down Under.

    Top Rank chief Bob Arum had issued an ultimatum last week, warning the 38-year-old eight-division champion that skipping Horn will leave him with no choice but to wait until November for a fight to happen.

    Arum had actually wanted to stage the Pacquiao-Horn slugfest on April 23 but Pacquiao and Koncz thought they had something up in the Middle East: a rich payday versus Amir Khan.

    The decision to explore the possibility of fighting in the United Arab Emirates prevented Arum from getting a deal done for April, and as he had earlier feared, nothing came out with the talks when the promised $38-million purse turned out to be just a mirage.

    Pacquiao (59-6-2 with 38 KOs) hasn’t fought since outpointing Jessie Vargas last November at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

    Horn (16-0-1 with 11 KOs) easily stopped Ali Funeka of South Africa last December in Auckland, New Zealand, with Arum in attendance.

    “People (Pacquiao and Horn) have agreed on essential points,” Arum told the Times.
    The Australian media reports that Pacquiao is guaranteed about $7-million to $8 million for the Horn match.

    But not all is lost in the lucrative proposal for Pacquiao to fight Khan, according to Koncz, who is working to import Khan so he can meet Pacquiao in the country.

    “Working on putting a deal together to fight Amir in October or November either in the Middle East or in the Philippines,” said Koncz.(N. Giongco, mb)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Westbrook on target for NBA record TDs

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 12 April 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao signs to face Horn

      Signed, sealed and delivered. Finally, Manny Pacquiao has decided to sign above the dotted line and resurface in the ring against undefeated Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia. The fight contract was signed yesterday, Pacquiao’s Canadian adviser Mike Koncz moments after the Los Angeles Times came out ...

    • 12 April 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Westbrook on target for NBA record TDs

      ATHLETES’ marks established in their heydays will remain sources of inspiration, if not regular fare in almost every party held among sports buffs. In boxing for example, you idolize the one that had the most knockouts—either scored by an active or inactive fighter.  Surely, former world heavyweight champion Mike ...

    • 12 April 2017
      15 hours ago No comment

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte maintains ‘very good’ satisfaction rating in new poll

      President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained a “very good” net satisfaction rating among Filipinos for the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS). The poll, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that Duterte received a net satisfaction score of +63, unchanged ...

    • 12 April 2017
      15 hours ago No comment

      ‘Eat Bulaga’ princess turns into a pauper

      JUST two years ago, Maine Mendoza was the Philippines’ “Dubsmash Queen,” capturing hearts with her over-the-top expressions in zany videos. She quickly drew the attention of executives of the longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga,” who included her in the show’s skit “Kalyeserye,” where her “accidental” love team with Alden ...

    • 11 April 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Adamson ends slump, downs UE

      What a relief for the Adamson Lady Falcons. Needing a win to avoid the embarrassment of going 0-14, the Lady Falcons got their wish yesterday with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 win over the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena ...

    %d bloggers like this: