  • 13 January 2019
    3 hours ago No comment

    Pacquiao vs Broner Tale of the Tape

    WBA Welterweight Championship – January 19, 2019 – Las Vegas, USA Related

  • 11 January 2019
    3 days ago No comment

    The Predator (PG)

    Hide and Kill! Hide and seek is a classic kid’s game. Add an alien who’s not quite of the E.T. mould and odds are good something bad may happen. Something evil comes your way in The Predator. Even the name sounds haunting as 20th Century Fox goes all in ...

  • 11 January 2019
    3 days ago No comment

    ABS-CBN unveils state-of-the-art soundstages

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES – As the TV and film industries become more globalized, production has also become peripatetic, travelling place to place, claimed Variety a couple of years back. In the recent years, the world has seen either the massive upgrades or rise of new studios and soundstages that offer ...

  • 11 January 2019
    3 days ago No comment

    Fil-Am Darren Criss dedicates Golden Globes win to Cebuana mother

    MANILA, Philippines — Filipino American Actor Darren Criss took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television on Sunday evening (California time). He thanked his Cebuana mother during his acceptance speech. “As we’ve seen, it’s ...

  • 11 January 2019
    3 days ago No comment

    Bong Revilla admits suffering from trauma

    Bong Revilla’s contagious smile remains the same, but there is a little hesitation and yes, some awkwardness. The action star and former senator, speaking to the entertainment press yesterday, admitted suffering from trauma after his more than four-year stay at the PNP Detention Center. He still has a hard ...

