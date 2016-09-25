pacquiao-vs-vargas

Pacquiao Vs. Vargas

  • September 25, 2016
    • Sept 8, 2016. Beverly Hills CA. (L-R) Boxing trainer Freddie Roach sit with boxing's only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao talks at a press conference on his upcoming fight with two-division world champion Jessie Vargas Thursday. The two will fight Nov 5th at the Thomas & Mac in Las Vegas NV. photo by Gene Blevins/LA Daily News

    Manny Pacquiao will finally return to the ring after his short-lived retirement after his third bout with Timothy Bradley. Pacquiao put his legendary speed on display in a 12 round unanimous decision, which saw Bradley taste the canvass for the first time in the trilogy. “Pacman” will be making his return to the ring against a good young fighter named Jessie Vargas. While his nickname is, “The Next Generation”, he will be looking for the win that turns him in to today’s boxing superstar. In a previous bout Vargas faced Tim Bradley, almost knocking Bradley out with seconds left on the clock in the 12th round, however Bradley left that night with the nod from the judges. In his most recent fight Vargas defeated Saddam “World Kid” Ali, who was a top prospect at the time. Vargas won by KO after dropping Ali in consecutive rounds, and walked away with the WBO Welterweight title, a title formerly held by Pacquiao and vacated by Mayweather after the 2 legends clashed in the ring. Pacquiao will most likely hold the advantages in speed and experience while Vargas will have his youth and his newfound punching power on his side.

    Vargas’ strategy going in to the bout will most likely be to try and rough up Pacquiao and make it a tough fight onvargas-1 the inside, where the fighters will be more squared up, than if they were at mid-range and distance. For Pacquiao, as always, he will look to score from mid-range with his quick in and out attacks. Pacquiao has far more experience facing orthodox fighters than Vargas has experience facing southpaws, which leans in Pacquiao’s favor.

    While Vargas is a great up and coming fighter, his lack of experience against southpaws will most likely be his downfall. Vargas faced southpaw Khabib Allakhverdiev on the undercard of Pacquiao Bradley 2 and while he escaped with the decision, the fight was close the entire way. If Vargas has improved against southpaws he will have a better shot at the win but Manny Pacquiao will surely be the favorite, and with reason.

    By Julian-Ray Fortaleza

    Sept 8, 2016. Beverly Hills CA. (L-R) Boxing's only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao poses with two-division world champion Jessie Vargas during a LA press conference Thursday. The two will fight Nov 5th for the Welterweight Championship at the Thomas & Mac in Las Vegas NV. photo by Gene Blevins/LA Daily News

