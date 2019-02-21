PAL eyes Baguio flights

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 21, 2019
  • Business News
  • Page Views 65

    • Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is eyeing flights to-and-from Baguio City once the Loakan Airport reopens, the country’s chief economist said.

    “According to CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), which was present during our meeting [last Thursday] at the Loakan Airport, the airport needs improvements for safety purposes, which we saw and agreed,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said.

    While the Baguio airport needs to be modernized, “in its present condition it can handle a flight a day (Fokker planes) so that the improvements can be done,” said Pernia, who heads the state planning agency National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

    According to Pernia, “PAL is willing” to launch flights at Loakan Airport “with CAAP’s green-light.”
    Pernia added that more flights could be added when airport improvements have been done.

    According to a recent report of the Inquirer’s Northern Luzon bureau, the modernization of the Loakan Airport, built in 1934, would cost about P50 million.
    The airport had been mothballed and did not serve any major airline since the 1990s, although it used to host PAL’s flights between Baguio and Manila.

    The government is looking into the feasibility of reviving Loakan airport’s operations even as it is close to the San Fernando Airport in La Union as well as the soon-to-be-finished Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (B. De Vera, Inq, TPLEx).

    Share

    Previous Story

    Anne Curtis “Anne Kulit Promise, Last Na ‘To” sa Canada on March 10!

    Next Story

    Alita (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 February 2019
      3 hours ago No comment

      PBA legend Joey Loyzaga remains amazed with Ginebra fans

      PBA legend Joey Loyzaga said he couldn’t help but feel nostalgic to be at the Big Dome again watching the fans cheer for Barangay Ginebra during the “Return of Rivals” benefit games last Sunday. The other half of the legendary Loyzaga brothers wasn’t able to play on the court, ...

    • 22 February 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Robi’s new found love

      Robi Domingo has found a new love in Maiqui Pineda and he shared in an article that he knew her way back when they were still in high school. “Because of common friends, we knew of each other. We never really got acquainted kasi malayo ‘yun barkada namin. Also, ...

    • 22 February 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Empoy works on another project

      Comedian Empoy Marquez has his hands full, as he is about to start work on his second team-up with Alessandra de Rossi, who was his leading lady in the blockbuster comedy flick, “Kita Kita.” “Though may casting na ang pelikula at kung sino ang director,” Empoy related. “I’m not ...

    • 22 February 2019
      7 hours ago No comment

      Kate redeems herself

      Kate Valdez’s character Natalie is slowly redeeming herself from being the villainous daughter in “Onanay” to one who now has learned to care for her mother, Onay, played by Jo Berry. This started after Onay was kidnapped and she was also mistakenly abducted by the kidnappers who were hired ...

    • 22 February 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Karla’s new movie ‘Familia Blondina’

      Karla Estrada is happy to be back on the big screen in the comedy “Familia Blondina” that opens in theaters on February 27 produced by Arctic Sky Entertainment. Although she’s seen regularly in her morning show, “Magandang Buhay,” the last movie Karla did was almost two years ago in ...

    %d bloggers like this: